MAUI — Went to church Sunday at the century-old United Methodist Church in Lahaina.
I favor the historic churches of Hawaii where you can admire the woodwork when the sermon gets slow. I have attended this particular church for years, drawn there when the wonderful stained glass windows were new.
And now they are in trouble because the frames are plagued by termites. Termites live everywhere on Maui and chew on the very structures you live in. Or in this case, they weaken the frames that hold the stained glass work.
Because of COVID we parishioners are spread out these days, one or two to a pew. I always sit at my favorite place near an open window. Some mornings you can’t hear because the motorcycle guys are thundering down Front Street. But any minister worth his salt has the sense to wait until the Harleys pass.
Because of COVID the collection plate is no longer passed from hand to hand, but stands in lonely splendor by the door in hope that those exiting will remember to give. You wonder how well that works.
It will be much more crowded in a few weeks when the Midwesterners invade the island. I expect the sturdy Nebraska farmers will feed the collection plate, but was there more competition in the days when they saw what a pew neighbor from Iowa was coughing up?
Instead of my usual five bucks, I gave a twenty. I am a sucker for old and needy buildings. No fancy after-church luncheon today. I will go home and have a bologna sandwich.
The Cove is not home exactly, but it is where we have escaped Oregon winters for at least 20 years and to other islands before that. One time I visited a historic church on Molokai for service on Super Bowl Sunday. The lay minister who was left to preach to the tiny congregation that showed up gave a sermon on football.
I put a $20 in that plate, for effort, though I learned nothing about football, and never have.
Missionaries showed up in the islands when Hawaii was still a monarchy.
Because the newcomers were largely from New England, the structures the missionaries built reflected that heritage. A prim white church standing in the rich green of a tropical island is a lovely sight.
We could argue until Christmas over how successful the missionaries were in bringing Christianity to an island people who had lived in isolation for so long and had their own religion.
But the gift the missionaries brought to Hawaiians was literacy. And once native Hawaiians learned to read and write, their documents preserved their story.
That’s worth twenty bucks any Sunday.
Sharon Nesbit is a former Outlook news reporter. She writes her column in er retirement.