Sharon Nesbit

 PMG file photo

MAUI — Went to church Sunday at the century-old United Methodist Church in Lahaina.

I favor the historic churches of Hawaii where you can admire the woodwork when the sermon gets slow. I have attended this particular church for years, drawn there when the wonderful stained glass windows were new.

Sharon Nesbit is a former Outlook news reporter. She writes her column in er retirement.