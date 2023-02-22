This is a reprint of Sharon Nesbit’s column from 2004.
You know, they just don’t make snowstorms like they used to.
The way I remember them, the old storms in Troutdale were in black and white. Snow and ice washed the color out of life when we were snowbound on our hill. So long as we had power, which usually wasn’t very long, good old Jack Capell, TV weatherman, gave his best guesses on a black-and-white screen on the little kitchen television.
In black-and-white days, broadcasters wisely stayed out of the storm, snug in their studios. If our phones worked, we called them to say what was going on in our neck of the quick-frozen woods.
For today’s full-color storms, they send the newsroom rookie to Troutdale in his or her television parka to lean against the howling wind and yell into their mic about how awful it is. They didn’t say that he/she was the newsroom rookie, but we guessed.
We hate that. We know it is hell out here or, at least, approaching the gates of hell. But the privilege of saying so is reserved for we who live here.
We, who remember a week without power, cooking hot dogs in the living room fireplace, No. 1 Kid melting the rubber bottoms off the feet of her footie pajamas when they got too close to the fire.
We who remember hiking down to the old Troutdale General Store where Roy Meger worked in the cold and dark, selling hamburger quick chilled by East Winds.
“Why are the bananas in the meat case?” we’d ask, and Roy would explain, “To keep them from freezing.”
You could count on the general store and liquor store being open. People wondered for years why downtown Troutdale had its own liquor store, but we knew.
Our first storms on our hill were in the late 1960s when there was only one four-wheel drive vehicle in all of Troutdale. It was the city pickup, and also the only town-owned vehicle. Chained and in four-wheel drive, the truck with marshal/maintenance man Emil Carow driving, climbed Buxton Road when no one else could.
I was standing in the blizzard at the end of the driveway when I saw the pickup chug uphill, Hubs and several other over-coated commuters standing in the back. Emil was grinning from the warm cab while all those suits froze their tails off in the back.
We remember bundling up at our dark windows one night in 1968, gazing toward the Columbia River where our transistor radio told us that sheriff’s boats were still trying to reach two stranded duck hunters. We loaned our neighbors food and wood and soup, stretching electric cords from those who had power to those who didn’t.
When the storm began this week, Willow called wanting us to come to their house. It was a nice offer, but we laughed. Since those first storms, Hubs and I have worked out most of the kinks in this house. We can keep it reasonably warm. We know which pipes are likely to freeze. We have means of cooking and a propane light. When the power goes, we curl up with the cats and wait it out. The television goes black. No more teeth-chattering blonds on the screen trying to show us how to freeze ice on the freeway at Troutdale.
We know how, honey. We can even do it in black and white.