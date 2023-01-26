Happy New Year from The Downtown Estacada Commission (DEC)! We are celebrating the new year by ringing in new, as well as traditional, events and activities in Estacada.
Time to get out the lederhosen and dirndl skirts because DEC is planning the first “Estacada Oktoberfest” for Sept. 23, 2023, (subject to approval by City Council).
The new event will replace Estacada Uncorked and The Harvest Festival and will include fun activities for children and adults such as polka music, dancing, traditional food and a beer garden.
We are looking for volunteers to help plan our new, exciting Oktoberfest, as well as people to staff short shifts during the day of the event. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the Community Development Coordinator with the City of Estacada, at enciu-garrett@cityofestacada.org.
Other events hosted by DEC in the next 12 months include the Annual 4th of July Parade and The Community Tree Lighting. These activities, aside from providing fun for the entire family, are intended to help the community develop and strengthen ties to the downtown core and the businesses that operate there.
In the next couple of months, DEC will be designing and delivering door hangers for local residents that will include information about downtown businesses and a calendar of events and entertainment available in our wonderful town.
If you own a downtown business and host a recurring event or are planning a new one, please contact us at enciu-garrett@cityofestacada.org. We will includ information in our monthly e-newsletter and some newspaper advertising planned for this year.
Last but certainly not least, DEC offers a few ways to stay connected.