Campaigns are full of promises. Voters deserve results. Measure 26-239 is an example of promises that we hope to fulfill, but it will take help from the voters.
Public safety was a key component during the November election cycle. While it was not the only issue or reason for voting for a specific candidate, it is a barometer of direction. But once elected it takes a team effort to accomplish goals and keep promises.
Public safety continues to be a high priority for our community. With that direction from the voters, the third-party police and fire department reports, and the need for stable funding, Measure 26-239 is necessary to accomplish a safe community we all desire and deserve.
The public safety measure prioritizes police (62.5%), fire (35%), and homeless services (2.5%), with additional funding within police and fire to cover staff for homeless and professionals for those experiencing mental health crisis. Police, fire, homeless, mental health are the top-four issues voters have asked us to address.
Transparency and holding government accountable to spend tax dollars as promised is also of high importance. Therefore, the public safety measure calls for a citizen oversight committee focused on how the money is being spent. The citizen oversight committee will be the watchdogs on your behalf.
With current general fund dollar restraints, specific police teams have been eliminated. The passage of Measure 26-239 will restore the traffic patrol, homeless officer assistance and Neighborhood Teams.
Passage of the measure will also provide more officers to respond to gun violence, gang related crimes, property crimes, traffic accidents, shoplifting, the list continues.
It will expand mental health services and homeless support, necessary compassionate solutions. Responses to 911 calls will be faster. The measure will ensure 24/7 emergency response by our Fire and Police Departments.
Rising crime in Gresham cannot continue. But we can not curb that trend without more officers ready to help. The measure will add 26 new police jobs including officers. We currently only have seven officers on patrol per shift for the entire Gresham area. That is not enough for a town of 114,000 people and miles of area. That will change with a yes vote on the safety levy.
In a medical emergency, the fire department is ready to respond. But their staffing numbers and locations of fire stations and equipment often add minutes to an emergency response.
In the case of a health emergency, like a heart attack, minutes could mean the difference between life and death or life and permanent damage. The levy adds 16 new jobs to the fire department that will allow for quicker response times.
We have seen insurance rates climb. Businesses leaving due to criminal activity. Parks not being used to their full potential due to unsafe conditions. Police and fire fighters working mandatory overtime due to lack of enough personnel and the rise in crime and 911 calls. A YES vote on the safety levy will turn the ship around.
We are still an affordable community compared to other metro cities because our taxes are lower than other jurisdictions. But lower taxes also mean lower service levels, which is where we find ourselves today.
Property taxes will increase if Measure 26-239 passes. The levy is $1.50 per 1000 of assessed value. Do not confuse assessed value with market value. Your home may sell for $350,000 but the assessed value may only be $228,000. There is a big difference in the amount of the tax between those variable numbers.
Campaigns are full of promises. Voters deserve results. Current general fund dollars will not provide the funding necessary for a safe community. We have worked hard to fulfill our promises with a sensible, affordable and accountable levy for the voters.
We hope to fulfill our promises to you of a safer community but we need you to agree that public safety is your priority. Please vote YES on Gresham Public Safety Levy. We are available to answer questions about the levy. Contact any councilor by going to the City of Gresham website.
Sue Piazza is president of the Gresham City Council. Janine Gladfelter and Jerry Hinton are members of the council.