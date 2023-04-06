Campaigns are full of promises. Voters deserve results. Measure 26-239 is an example of promises that we hope to fulfill, but it will take help from the voters.

Sue Piazza

Councilor Jerry Hinton

My View: Common-sense solutions for Gresham's real issues

Public safety was a key component during the November election cycle. While it was not the only issue or reason for voting for a specific candidate, it is a barometer of direction. But once elected it takes a team effort to accomplish goals and keep promises.

Sue Piazza is president of the Gresham City Council. Janine Gladfelter and Jerry Hinton are members of the council. 