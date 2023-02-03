For who knows how many winters, I have sheltered under the kamani tree here at the cove.
Other rental units are out in the open, but two at the corner, built around the old kamani tree, are sheltered by its great spread of branches and an annoying amount of fallen leaves. The leaves are the size and texture of leather shoe soles, and most seem to fall overnight, giving Francisco — the diminutive gardener — a couple hours work each morning.
Regardless, I have argued several times for the tree’s preservation, though no one knows its origins or exact age. The guess is that it was here in ranching days when cows were herded down to the cove and on to barges to go to market. There was a ranch house here and, so they say, when the owners had parties, musicians were placed on a platform built in the spreading branches of the tree. I like the whole notion. And the stories intimidate those who would cut it down.
I come out in the morning when it is still dark. Today, I had to scare a cockroach off the kitchen counter. It would have been good to kill him, but he was fast. And agile. And apparently had not yet dined at one of our many traps.
Yesterday, a neighbor from Iowa came in to deal with one laying on its back in front of the refrigerator in death throes. I could have managed, but each time I reached for him with a wadded paper towel, he wiggled his many legs, and I chickened out.
I like Hawaii but am leery of its bugs. Here’s the deal. If it is warm most of the time, you have more bugs.
Technically, it is winter here. So the surf is up. Recently the islands had monster waves, big enough to host The Eddy, a surfing competition that happens only when the waves are in the 60-foot range on the north shore of Oahu. The Eddy is named for Eddie Aikau, first life guard on the north shore who had no fear of tackling the big waves. They say he saved 500 people. The ocean finally claimed him when he joined the crew of the Hawaiian sailing raft. When it was disabled, he swam for help and was never seen again.
During the North Shore’s 60 footers, we had our own waves at the mouth of The Cove. The manager unlocked the gates and rows of surfers filed by seeking waves as high as houses. Many came back early, claiming that the waves scared them. I admired their good sense. At the end of the day, they all survived, though a few had to be saved by lifeguards that roam this coast in jet skis.
Mostly, though, it is quiet here, especially on rainy days. By the time I finish this column, Francisco will have the leaves picked up. It will be time to seek out an expensive egg for breakfast. (What has happened to chickens?) And then a breeze will blow by and another 30 to 40 leaves will fall and you can almost hear the tree giggle.
Sharon Nesbit is a former Outlook news reporter. She writes her column in her retirement.