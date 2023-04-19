This column is reprinted from 2001.
Hubs mowed the lawn for the first time last week. For reasons of security, he said. We were planning to be away for a few days and he didn’t want the place to look like it was abandoned.
That’s a male way of thinking — it is OK if your house looks forsaken so long as you are home when criminals break in.
Hubs doesn’t mow the lawn because of what the neighbors might think because, he says, his identity is not tied to his turf.
Hubs mows when he gets around to it and when the lawn mower feels like running, and when he has gasoline for it, and usually when the tufts of grass get high enough to trip over on the way to the mail box. Fortunately, we live in seclusion in the woods and our shaggy lawn is a blight only to us and Bob, the UPS guy. Bob has probably seen worse.
It is funny how guys are about grass. Some are born to groom golf greens and others were meant to live in the rough.
I don’t think the grass gene is inherited. Hubs ambles around the property cutting swaths through a mixture of weeds, moss, nettles and a smattering of fescue. At his home, No. 2 Kid, his son and heir, grooms a perfect patch of weed-free green, cut precisely 1.8 inches high and mowed on alternate cuttings in a perfect diagonal.
No. 2 Kid’s lawn is so nice, you feel you shouldn’t walk on it. This is the same kid who, growing up, used our front lawn for a baseball diamond. To this day the grass is puny over the path from home to first and the pitcher’s mound is still visible.
My friend Doris and I were talking about lawn chores this winter while we idled in Maui. Doris thinks Wally should let up a bit on yard work.
“It must be nice to have your yard look good,” I suggested.
“You don’t understand,” Doris said, “Wally is driven. I tell you, he is driven.”
Wally had a hip replaced a couple years back. As a gift to their dad, his children paid for a lawn service to take care of yard chores during his recuperation. The way Doris tells it, Wally was never unhappier. The minute he could drag himself to the window, he was inspecting his precious turf and sneering at the efforts of the so-called professionals.
“Do you call that a mowing job?” Wally griped. Once he tottered out to the driveway, he confirmed the awful truth — no hired lawn service could give his greens the loving care that he could.
“When Wally does it, every blade stands straight up,” Doris says. “I think he combs it. And the edges are a crew-cut, perfectly upright, straight as a ruler. It’s like carpeting along our driveway.”
Despite contrasts in lawn philosophy, Wally and Hubs are good friends. Meeting as they do in the bleak days of January and February, they bury their differences about lawn care. Wally’s lawn in Des Moines is buried under a foot of snow. Ours under a foot of rain.
We used to worry that Wally might visit us at Shaggy Acres, and we would be unmasked, but in summer, he doesn’t leave his lawn.