Ridwell rejected compromise for recycling services
We are a country and community that believes in the rule of law. Ridwell, a recycling business, flouted the licensing ordinances relative to waste removal and operated illegally for almost two years; they were liable for fines up to $10,000 per day. (See the related story on Page A1 of today’s edition.)
Recognizing the benefits Ridwell could provide the community, the city and the (licensed) haulers tried to help them come into compliance through a subcontract operating under the hauler’s franchise agreements.
They subsequently rejected the agreement and instead redlined a significant portion of the entire contract. Gresham would love to have Ridwell operate in our community, but they have chosen not to operate based on our licensing code.
To allow them to operate, in light of their refusal to come into compliance, sets a dangerous precedent. Therefore, Ridwell will cease to operate in Gresham only because of Ridwell’s management decisions, not because of the Gresham City Council.
In turn, the City Council has mandated that the haulers adopt the Recycle Plus program; it will greatly enhance the standard of recycling in our community.
While it may not be exactly the same model as Ridwell, it will cast a larger net and encompass all of Gresham as of April 1. This will be an option to all of our 33,000 households almost immediately as opposed to just 330 households serviced by Ridwell.
Thank you for caring about our environment; please don’t assume that Ridwell customers are the only ones.