Sharon Nesbit has escaped the cold, windy environs of East County, and sent this column from some years ago.
Jean said, just before I left, that she hoped the weather changed soon because she was tired of freezing her garbage. “Huh?,” said someone unfamiliar with the local terminology.
We who live here under the thumb of the east wind understand that Jean is using East Speak. Put your garbage out on a windy day, and you’ll chase it and the garbage can clear to Wood Village, or if you live in Wood Village clear to Fairview, or if in Fairview clear to Wilkes and so on until garbage floats the Willamette. With luck, you get your can back, but you never see the lid again. Better to freeze smelly garbage and wait for a better day. Or March, whichever comes first.
Jean would be OK if she had a spot to anchor her garbage can. Some people grow a tree for this purpose, snaring the can to the trunk with a network of bungee cords. Others have a rock, or a concrete block or a small vehicle to park on top to keep it in place.
If you are fluent in East Speak, you meet Lloyd at the grocery store and ask if his dog is leaving claw marks on the deck. Lloyd, who has seen his pooch struggle for traction while being blown backward across the deck, knows exactly what you’re talking about.
We know that only the wind reads the note from the garbage man explaining holiday schedules. The wind knows that none of us have grasped that the garbage man will be a day late after Christmas. The wind knows we will put our trash out as usual and that it will be chock full of pretty papers, ribbons and tinkle balls and that it will sit there a full 24 hours, allowing the wind plenty of time to play with it and blow it clear to Hell n’ gone, which is likely somewhere the other side of Tigard.
Our weather is directional, either vertical, as in rain, or horizontal, as in wind. And sometimes it is both, with little pieces of ice in it.
Ernie Cereghino liked to say that the wind caused everybody in Troutdale to walk bent over and if it ever quit, you fell on your face. Ernie died the day after Christmas and the minister quoted him in that regard. Rev. Bob Levernz is new to the area. Trying to put the best face on it, he said that in the Buddhist tradition, the wind is regarded as the hand of God. And then Rev. Bob added that he wished God wouldn’t slap him around quite so much.
Of course, modern Oregonians are the only people dumb enough to stick around here in the winter. The Indigenous people had better sense. The Chinookan people packed up and moved to sheltered spots during the windy months.
Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce left his beloved Wallowas in the winter, tucking himself and his band into a sheltered crevice of hills some distance away to wait for spring. His wisdom led to a major misunderstanding because we white folks figured if he wasn’t on his land when we got there, then it must be ours.
So here we are, clinging to our windy hills, trying to keep the Indians from getting it back.
I hear winters are awful in Afghanistan, too. And I read that we are fixing up spot at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba for the prisoners from the Taliban. Even our most evil enemies get to spend winter on a nice, warm tropical island.
If it’s good enough for the Taliban, it’s good enough for me.
Sharon Nesbit retired from her job as an Outlook reporter and now writes columns, except when she’s busy enjoying paradise.