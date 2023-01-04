We called her Maude. After Jonathan Nicholas’ “Maudie Frickert.”
And when she, Maude, stopped for no good reason, we walked a course around her steaming orange-and-brown frame and tried to figure out why. And when we didn’t know, we pulled out our cash and sought out experts.
No one was ever quite sure, but most of the time some smart mechanic got her back on the road because he sure didn’t want it around his shop. And we were rolling again, laughing and talking and exploring the West.
We never had much of a plan. Usually, it was just a wander limited by how much gas money we had. And, heaven knows, the cost of figurines. Jean could spot a plaster figurine in a window from a mile off and know if it was a good one.
Her children will have to sort out the good ones from the bad. Whole walls full of ladies in ball gowns. That’s what Jean liked. She was a poor little kid living on her grandparents’ farm in Illinois while her mother worked elsewhere.
Lots of knick-knacks looked good. It made me crazy, but then they weren’t mine. You would be amazed how much clutter we could jam into the corners of the motor home.
All the scenic outlooks. Stopping at each overlook and praying that Maude would start again. You can see the west if you are in the kind of vintage rig that draws a crowd. More than once they pulled out tools to help us start again.
We had piles of blankets and wonderful cozy nights. And on special nights, canned hash sizzling on the skillet. Jean vowed she wouldn’t eat it, but she did.
She loved flowers, so we sought them out when they were in bloom. And we watched Western movies at night, snugged into our blankets. In the morning when we fired up that big Chrysler engine, we drew men from all over the park, though we knew full well that it was the engine they wanted to see.
Jean Holman has died.
Sharon Nesbit is a former reporter for The Outlook. She writes her column in her retirement.