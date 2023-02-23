As a longtime resident of Gresham, and father to a Barlow graduate and a current Barlow student, I have seen firsthand the challenges our community faces when it comes to education.

Untitled design - 1

David Ligatich

Our schools are struggling to keep up with the needs of our students. They’re not transparent with what’s being taught in the classroom, and when parents try to engage they get stonewalled. It's time for a change. That's why I am running for the Gresham Barlow School Board.

David Ligatich is a husband, father and business owner running for Gresham Barlow School Board.