As a longtime resident of Gresham, and father to a Barlow graduate and a current Barlow student, I have seen firsthand the challenges our community faces when it comes to education.
Our schools are struggling to keep up with the needs of our students. They’re not transparent with what’s being taught in the classroom, and when parents try to engage they get stonewalled. It's time for a change. That's why I am running for the Gresham Barlow School Board.
Oregon schools are continually ranked near last in every statistical category. Instead of prioritizing the basic skills it takes for our children to be prepared for the real world, our education system has decided to push political ideology.
No matter where you land on these issues, just like in business, we need to focus on perfecting the basics before we can move on to the rest. And parents deserve to know what is being taught. Personally, I’ve had my own experiences with finding out from my son what was being taught in his classroom, and parents deserve better than that.
I believe that every student in our community deserves access to the best possible education, and it is the responsibility of the school board to ensure that happens.
As a successful business owner and Chief Financial Officer of Ligatich Inc., I have valuable experience in finance and strategic planning that I can bring to the table. I am committed to using my leadership skills and experience to help make important decisions that will improve education standards and focus on academics.
As a graduate of the Gresham Leadership Academy and a volunteer at Grace Church in Gresham for youth services, I understand the importance of education in shaping the future of our community.
I have seen the impact that quality education can have on a person's life, and I am passionate about ensuring that every student in our community has that same opportunity.
My experience serving on the board of the Gresham Rotary, the Gresham Chamber Board of Business Affairs, and the Gresham Community Development and Housing Committee have given me a deep understanding of the challenges facing our community.
I am committed to working closely with parents, teachers, and administrators to address these challenges and ensure that our schools provide the best possible education for our students.
If elected to the Gresham Barlow School Board, I will prioritize improving education standards and focusing on academics. This includes ensuring that our schools are providing the necessary resources and support for students to succeed, as well as collaborating with teachers and administrators to implement effective strategies for improving academic performance.
I’ll also work with parents to ensure full transparency, accountability and to make sure their voices are heard by our local school board.
I am confident that with my dedication, experience and passion, I can make a positive impact on our community as a member of the school board. I am committed to working hard and advocating for the needs of our students and families.
I ask for your vote to help me make a difference in the schools in our community. Together, we can ensure that every student in Gresham has access to the high-quality education they deserve.
David Ligatich is a husband, father and business owner running for Gresham Barlow School Board.