This year history was made with three community Menorah lighting events held in the cities of Gresham, Wood Village and Sandy.
To see all of the many people who came out to participate, braving the rain and cold, in order to celebrate Chanukah shows a lot for our county and the positive direction it is headed.
It was especially meaningful for these community celebrations to have had the participation of Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, Wood Village Mayor Scott Harden and members of Sandy City Council.
Though Chanukah has finished, with all eight candles burning bright into the night, its message is ever pertinent and meaningful for all year round.
When contemplating on Jewish religious observances and rituals one might discern a certain “obsession," if one may say, with the flame.
The weekly lighting of candles by Jewish women and girls ushers in the Shabbat (Sabbath) as well as Jewish festivals. When the Shabbat is over, again a colorful artistic braided candle is lit for the Havdallah — farewell to Shabbat prayer. Then there is Chanukah of course with lighting the Menorah candles for eight nights straight and let’s not forget about the all-out bonfires traditional light on the Lag Baomer spring festival.
Obviously there must be much spiritual significance to the flame.
There is something about a flame that makes it more spiritual than physical. A physical substance, when spread, becomes thin. Spirituality, when spread, expands and grows.
When you use something physical, it is diminished. The more money you spend, the less you have; the more gasoline you use, the more empty your tank becomes; the more food you eat, the more you need to restock your pantry. But spiritual things increase with use. If I use my wisdom to teach, the student learns, and I come out wiser for it; if I share my love with another, I become more loving, not less. When you give a spiritual gift, the recipient gains, and you lose nothing.
This is the spiritual property that candles share. When you use one candle to light another, the original candle remains bright. Its light is not diminished by being shared; on the contrary, the two candles together enhance each other’s brightness and increase light.
We sometimes worry that we may stretch ourselves too thin. In matters of spirit, this is never the case. The more goodness we spread, the more goodness we have. By making a new friend, you become a better friend to your old friends. By having another child, you open a new corridor of love in your heart that your other children benefit from too. By teaching more students, you become wiser.
The Menorah extolls each and every one of us to shine and to share that light with another. Each one of us has an endless supply of light in their soul. You will never run out of goodness.
Indeed the Bible uses the allegory of a flame to describe the soul, the spark of G-d which is found in every person. Just as a flame constantly rises so too the spirit of a person seeks to reach higher in matters of goodness and spirituality and spread that light around them.
The great spiritual leader and mentor, the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, would teach that in today's day and age a person can not suffice with just lighting a candle of spirituality and integrity to illuminate their own home, for oneself and their family. Rather we all have the moral obligation to share the message with our friends, neighbors and anyone we can reach.
In a public letter written in 1951 the Rebbe wrote: “Regarding the commandment of charity (Tzedakah), the Jewish Sages taught that a pauper is also obligated to give, for even the most impoverished person can find a way to help his fellow pauper. The same applies to spiritual charity. There isn’t anyone who can’t, in some way, influence their fellow man and bring them closer to G-d’s will.”
It was for this reason that in the mid-1970’s the Rebbe launched the public Menorah lighting campaign, lighting giant Menorahs in festive community events to celebrate, in his words, “its universal message of freedom of the human spirit, freedom from tyranny and oppression, and of the ultimate victory of good over evil, just as “a little light dispels a lot of darkness.””
The lighting of the Menorah in public spaces, the Rebbe taught, serves as a public demonstration of “the American national slogan "e pluribus unum" and the fact that American culture has been enriched by the thriving ethnic cultures which contributed very much, each in its own way, to American life, both materially and spiritually.”
Nevermore was the Menorah to be considered a ritual of a “minor holiday” observed in the solitude and privacy of one's home, rather it was to be a powerful beacon of light remindful of the religious freedom that is America.
Today giant Menorah lightings and displays are found during Chanukah in over 5,000 locations throughout the world, including marking many important landmarks.
Since a 1979 ceremony attended by President Jimmy Carter a giant Menorah has graced the White House lawn and in recent years a Menorah is kindled by the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai with the participation of local government officials and leaders of the Jewish and Arab communities.
It is truly significant and historic that East Multnomah County and Sandy has started this tradition which is so needed in our day and age to dispel all notions of prejudice and intolerance.
Let us pray that the message of the Chanukah Lights will illuminate the everyday life of everyone personally, and of the society at large, for a brighter life in every respect, both materially and spiritually.
Rabbi Avrohom Dyce is the director of the Gresham Chabad Jewish Center. He can be reached at rabbi@jewishgresham.com or via Facebook at www.Facebook.com/JewishGresham