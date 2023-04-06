I grew suspicious last week when I saw people peering over the rail of the Troutdale bridge. Smelt? Could it be?

Smelt dipping on the sandy river 001

Dippers line the banks of the lower Sandy River to fill their nets during a rare smelt run.

I parked the car and hiked back, wishing I had a coat. And there, three quarters of the way across the span, flashes of silver in the river below, fish headed determinedly upriver. Smelt.

Smelt dipping on the Sandy River 002

It was "bring your own rock day" during the one-day smelt dipping season on the Sandy River. 
Smelt dipping on the Sandy River 003

Sharon Nesbit is a former Outlook news reporter who writes her column in her retirement.