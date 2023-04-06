I grew suspicious last week when I saw people peering over the rail of the Troutdale bridge. Smelt? Could it be?
I parked the car and hiked back, wishing I had a coat. And there, three quarters of the way across the span, flashes of silver in the river below, fish headed determinedly upriver. Smelt.
No one looks for smelt in the Sandy River any more because the runs rarely happen. So, it is the element of surprise that we like when the tiny fish show up on a cold spring day. And even more fun when the river is briefly opened to dippers with fishing licenses as happened last week.
There is screaming and hollering as the net comes up full of writhing fish, dripping river water and, likely, smelt eggs.
The net is heavy and slinging it towards the waiting pail is not easy. It’s a messy process and people stagger in and out of the river.
The first fish out of the skillet is crispy and good and the rest are only so-so. You always regret taking more than you will eat and hope the cat will enjoy the rest.
Julie Stewart, photo librarian of the Troutdale Historical Society, took these photos of smelt fishing during the brief opening of the season last week. It is no accident that the photos look historic.
Stewart has filed hundreds of smelt pictures taken over the last 70 years in the same spots.
Featured Local Savings
Sharon Nesbit is a former Outlook news reporter who writes her column in her retirement.