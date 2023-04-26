Sharon Nesbit wrote this column in 2007.
Scooter, who is 13, arrived for dinner last night, announcing that he is now a vegetarian.
An odd choice for a kid who does not eat vegetables. I gather it is a matter of principle.
I do not know what my father, Scooter’s great-grandfather, would think of such a thing. But I expect he is spinning in his grave, clutching a rifle in his cold, dead hands.
My dad likely did not know what a vegetarian was. And if he had, he would have ascribed to the bumper-sticker philosophy that a vegetarian is a bad shot.
I grew up on venison, which my mother did her darndest to make palatable. The first time I ever tasted the herb rosemary was after Mom read somewhere that venison tasted better that way, invested in some high-falutin’ seasonings and went all fancy on us.
We preferred beef or chicken, but venison was better than nothing. At my father’s house there was no such thing as a meatless meal.
We all had rifles and, except for diseased jackrabbits we hunted for bounty, if you killed it you had to eat it.
I outgrew the notion that I should traipse around in the woods, hunt down my dinner, shoot it, bleed it, drag it out of the woods, strap it over my fender and drive home to hang and butcher it. But I have helped in all those processes, and I admire those who do.
City folk, apparently all salad eaters, have generated a lot of hoo-haw in recent weeks over a news story about a grandpa helping his granddaughter bag her first game bird.
You knew that was coming.
But all I could think of was how good pheasant dinners were after my dad and his brothers went hunting. And how my aunt cooked that pheasant in its own gravy (another word foreign to vegetarians) and how you had to be careful chewing and spit the buckshot out.
Likewise, city folk have gotten themselves all in a lather over the family that illegally kept pet deer and saw them confiscated.
The whole fracas reminds me of Herman Blaser, a former mayor of Troutdale, who kept a pen of deer at the curve of the Columbia River Highway near what is now Glenn Otto Park. A bachelor, he didn’t even mind the inquisitive doe that figured out how to open the screen door and get into his kitchen.
Herman thought the deer would entertain travelers on the Historic Columbia River Highway and may have been among the first to think of the city as a tourist destination.
When someone stumbled on a fawn, they brought it to Blaser, who raised the animal. One of them unfortunately grew into a buck, went into rut and one day tried to pin the mayor to the ground with a very sharp set of antlers.
Blaser escaped, stepped into his house, got a rifle, dispatched the creature, skinned him out, butchered him and enjoyed venison the rest of the winter. He was known to brag that the deer was the easiest to get home of any he’d ever shot.
There was neither lawsuit nor outcry from righteous legislators. It was legal then to fire a gun in the city limits. Blaser was not a vegetarian and did not waste the meat. And no one, near as I know, ever mentioned Bambi. Even once.