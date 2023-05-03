This column is a reprint from 2017.
Spring is fierce on the right side of the mountains.
East of the Cascades — outdoor writer Tom McCall calls the east side the “right” side — spring is urgent, in a great tearing hurry to get done before summer comes.
The new green of spring on the east side is more intense, brighter, with bursts of lime. Birds are busier. Grass runs out of control. Flowers explode into color and blast seed almost overnight. Hurry before the hot blast of summer comes.
None of us got off easy this winter, but east of the mountains winter was colder, longer, harder, making this year’s spring even more of a miracle.
Each year we celebrate by camping on the Deschutes, sheltering in the green canyon that opens into the Columbia River.
You have to be careful about signing up for a campsite there. There is another great campground on the Deschutes near La Pine — La Pine State Park — but it is a far piece from the Columbia. The park on the Columbia is the Deschutes State Recreation Area. I have confused the two when booking on line, so the warning is important to keep fools from wandering in the wilderness.
The confluence of the Deschutes and the Columbia is an ancient place. Native Americans passed on their way to the great fishing place at Celilo Falls. Pioneers yanked their wagons across, jumping from the bank to the island and then on to the other side. You don’t dig holes at this place without a permit. Everything could be an artifact.
My friend Pam is a Oregon State Parks volunteer on the Deschutes. Imagine her horror when she found that campers had dug a hole in her well-groomed turf to roast a pig. They were ousted, raw pig and all, sent packing to a place less sensitive.
We choose only to camp there in the spring. By summer the rowdy rafters are there, more interested in thrill rides than nature, the river nothing more than a big whoop. By summer the canyon is dry and the sprinklers are running and the hills have gone gold.
But in the early spring, the Deschutes bursts into life. The old lilacs in the park are in bloom. The big poplars, skirted in wire to fend off beavers, stand sentinel along the river like leafy spears. And the Canada geese who hang out there herd a spring crop of goslings. The round babies are covered in so much yellow down that they look like halos with feet.
We ponder how geese manage babysitting. It appears that certain geese, two or three adults, take babies of all sizes and ages and spend the day herding them around the park teaching them to peck around in the grass. The rest of the parents spend the day pooping in the meadow, goose poop being a constant hazard at the Deschutes.
But not all geese subscribe to mass schooling. Some parents keep off to the side, insisting on nursing their own small group of goslings. Private school, we guess.
The people we meet at the Deschutes each spring are friends we first met in Maui. Sitting in the sun on the seawall we figured out we lived within 30 miles of each other at home. And that we all shared in common the joy of this spot on the Deschutes and Pam’s biscuits and gravy for breakfast.
Pam goes early in April mowing the grass for the state park, selling firewood and ice. Hubs and I take Rhoda the motor home, happy this early to have a cozy furnace. Reed and Nancy are the real campers, setting up a tent, mats, sleeping bags, lanterns and chairs in the far campsite next to the gurgling river.
We take turns hosting meals. Every year Reed claims to have worked out a new wind protection system for his camp fire. Every year it sorta works. Not long ago we were barefoot in Maui with tiki torches. Now, we wish for wool socks.
Waikiki on the Deschutes.