Oregon House votes to let Oregonians to pump their own gas

The Oregon House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to allow self-service options at every gas station in Oregon, raising a real possibility the state will cast off its place as one of just two states still forbidding many drivers from touching the pump.

The chamber passed House Bill 2426 on a 47-10 vote on March 13, with several lawmakers saying their constituents had made it clear they’d like the legal right to fill their own tanks. The bill has now transitioned over to the Senate.

Dirk VanderHart is a reporter for OPB

