Aside from good prices, quality cuts and comfortable chairs, more often than not, people choose their hair salon based on a feeling.
Rustic Elegance salon owner Kate Churnside describes herself as "obnoxiously positive" and prides herself on creating a homey and welcoming atmosphere in her Troutdale shop of four years. Churnside has worked in the industry now for 18 years.
"I love making people feel good, inside and out, and building people's confidence," Churnside said. She further describes herself as a hair-apist, and not just a hair stylist. "It's nice knowing that small things you do on the outside can affect how you feel on the inside."
Owning her own salon and being a stylist has been Churnside's dream since she was in the fifth grade, but yet she was still surprised to learn her shop was voted Best Beauty Shop in The Outlook and Sandy Post's 2023 Readers Choice Awards.
"I freaked out," she said. "I was shocked. I work really hard to build not just a beautiful salon, but a family. To be honored for that — words cannot even describe it. It's pretty awesome."
Churnside's Rustic Elegance family includes two nail technicians, four hairdressers an assistant and many, many loyal customers, some from as far away as New York.
A devout Catholic, Churnside considers much of her success, especially throughout the pandemic, a blessing. Albeit, a blessing enhanced by hard work. Churnside was fortunate to maintain clientele by offering home visits and selling product during the shutdown in 2020, and when she was able to return to the shop, she was even more pleasantly surprised to find that her salon was already naturally spaced out according to COVID regulations.
"We were shut down for three months, and that was scary but we banded together and we prevailed," she said. "I truly think it was a gift from God. We didn't have a huge financial burden (to meet regulations)."
Churnside wanted to thank the community "for not just supporting our salon, but salons in general," because of the "life giving" wave of appreciation Rustic Elegance received during and after the pandemic.
Churnside said though the country is talking about winding down COVID protocols, she still adheres to COVID cleaning standards, and strives for a "homey, comfortable, clean and safe space" for her customers.
The salon provides a wide variety of services, from haircuts, colors, extensions, manicures, pedicures, airbrushed makeup and more.
"I feel the culture we've built here is so incredibly positive and loving," Churnside said. "We support each other and balance each other. It's not just about the service we provide for people, it's the atmosphere: what we can give clients that lights them up."