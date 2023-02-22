Doug and Derek Gilford of Gilford Abbey Carpet & Floor’s say great customer service and the longevity of the business likely prompted readers of The Outlook and Sandy Post to vote them the best floor covering business in the area.
Doug and Derek Gilford have proudly carried on the family business of providing floor covering to keep homes cozy, clean and safe and are thrilled to be recognized as the best around by readers of The Outlook.
“We’re honored. We’re glad to be chosen,” said Doug.
Doug attributes Gilford Abbey Carpet & Floor’s continued success to the longevity of the business and the good customer service that produces “great Goggle reviews.”
Derek said customers say “we chose you because of who you are.” He should know since he regularly meets with customers as the firm’s primary estimator.
“We do try to do over the top in customer satisfaction,” said Derek.
Gilford’s has been covering floors in Gresham, Portland and the surrounding areas since 1977. The company specializes in the sale and installation of carpet and vinyl flooring and has a great selection of the currently popular wood-look floors.
They help people who are building new homes, or remodeling or freshening up their old ones. They work with commercial companies that are building an apartments, fixing up an office or for other needs.
Gilford’s web page, gresham.abbeycarpet.com, allows customers to browse a portion of the company’s offerings online. There’s even a feature that allows people to upload a photo of their room and try different floor coverings virtually to see how they look.
The company will also make house calls, bringing samples to your home if you can’t make it in to the showroom to select flooring.
The brothers said they concentrate on doing a good job for customers rather than growing the business at all costs.
As the company’s web page says, “A visit gives you a free estimate without pressure. We want your business but will not endlessly pester you. It's just not our style.”