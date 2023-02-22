Gilford's is best floor covering

Doug and Derek Gilford of Gilford Abbey Carpet & Floor’s say great customer service and the longevity of the business likely prompted readers of The Outlook and Sandy Post to vote them the best floor covering business in the area.

 PMG photo: Teresa Carson

Doug and Derek Gilford have proudly carried on the family business of providing floor covering to keep homes cozy, clean and safe and are thrilled to be recognized as the best around by readers of The Outlook.

“We’re honored. We’re glad to be chosen,” said Doug.