Hailee Stotts (pictured third from the left) has won Best Barista and her shop, Country Coffee HWY 26, has won Best Business for Coffee in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. 

 PMG Photo: Brit Allen

While Hailee Stotts has become well-known in East County for her espresso expertise, and her Country Coffee cart on Highway 26 by White's Meats is particularly popular, Stotts attributes much of her success to late great Country Coffee founder and friend, Melanie Ward.

Ward gave Stotts a chance to be a barista when she first opened Country Coffee more than 10 years ago, and now Stotts not only owns her own cart, but has been voted Best Barista and her cart has been named Best Business for Coffee in The Outlook's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Stotts herself has earned the title of Best Barista once before in 2021. 

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of The Outlook