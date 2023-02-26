While Hailee Stotts has become well-known in East County for her espresso expertise, and her Country Coffee cart on Highway 26 by White's Meats is particularly popular, Stotts attributes much of her success to late great Country Coffee founder and friend, Melanie Ward.
Ward gave Stotts a chance to be a barista when she first opened Country Coffee more than 10 years ago, and now Stotts not only owns her own cart, but has been voted Best Barista and her cart has been named Best Business for Coffee in The Outlook's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Stotts herself has earned the title of Best Barista once before in 2021.
When asked how she felt about she and her business receiving such accolades, Stotts said: "This is such an honor, and for the second time."
"Your hard work shows when you really care," she added. "I was flattered just to be nominated, and my first thought was: 'Mel would be so proud.' I strive to keep the strong core values that she taught us and keep CC going strong. This was a sign that I am continuing to be a leader in the industry and keeping our standards high. I was Mel’s first employee, she mentored me to be the business owner I am today and I will strive every day to follow in her footsteps, pouring passion and love into every cup."
That care for those who come through Country Coffee HWY 26 and for each other, is what Stotts says sets the shop apart, and makes their drinks so sought after.
"Each drink is made with love, just the way Mel taught me to make them," she explained. "We custom make all of our drinks to each customer's standards. About 90% of our customers are regulars, and each of our baristas know them personally and always make their drink exactly the way they like it each time. I genuinely care about my customers. I know their kids' names, their pets' names, and they are my friends. We start our day together. Without them and my baristas, I wouldn't be able to have this dream come true."
Stotts is a Boring native and Gresham resident and has thoroughly enjoyed spending the last decade of her life serving coffee and getting to know her community. She also appreciates being able to partner with and support other nearby small businesses by offering locally sourced baked goods (including a variety of gluten-free options) from Jazzy Bagels in Gresham, Joe's Donuts in Sandy and Keeks Café in Boring.
Pandemic aside, Stotts said the past year has been the hardest in her career.
"I lost my best friend, mentor and boss Mel," she explained. Ward passed in March 2022 in a UTV accident. "I honestly couldn't have made it through this without my baristas by my side and the outpouring love and support from our customers."
Stott’s own favorite coffee drink is inspired by Ward, and was also her favorite. It is a simple but satisfying white mocha and is now featured as a special drink — Mel’s White Mocha — on the Country Coffee HWY 26 menu.
"There are so many coffee shops on every corner, in every state and at Country Coffee we appreciate more than anything that so many people take the time to stop at our local shop(s)," Stotts said. "At Country Coffee we are all a family."
Want to add some Country Coffee to your next event? Stotts also offers CC Hitched Up. You can book an event of any size and she will bring the coffee shop to you.