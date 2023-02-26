Dr. Katherine Zieman

Dr. Katherine Zieman has practiced naturopathic medicine since 1993. 

 Courtesy Photo: Dr. Katherine Zieman

For almost 30 years, Dr. Katherine Zieman has birthed babies for countless families in Multnomah County, while also building relationships with people from all over Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Those relationships she’s built have not only fueled her appreciation for her career in naturopathic medicine but also earned her the title of Best Naturopath in the Outlook’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of The Outlook