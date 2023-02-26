For almost 30 years, Dr. Katherine Zieman has birthed babies for countless families in Multnomah County, while also building relationships with people from all over Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Those relationships she’s built have not only fueled her appreciation for her career in naturopathic medicine but also earned her the title of Best Naturopath in the Outlook’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Zieman said her “30 years of experience and my specialized knowledge of pregnancy, labor and delivery, fertility, pediatrics as well as family medicine” are what she feels sets her apart from others in her field.
That said, she was still surprised to find out that Outlook and Sandy Post readers nominated and voted for her to receive this acknowledgement.
“It was exciting,” she explained. “I don’t generally win things.”
What Zieman finds rewarding (maybe even more so that this award) is the holistic aspect of her profession.
“I love this kind of medicine because it looks at the whole person and not a collection of symptoms,” Zieman said. “Most of all, I love being a family doctor because I take care of everyone from pregnancy and newborns throughout their lives. These relationships take time to build and the continuity of care for the patients is fruitful.”
Zieman started practicing in 1993 at the Natural Childbirth and Family Clinic in Northeast Portland. Then when she moved to Corbett in the late 90s, she decided to also move her professional life as well. She has been with Mt Hood Family Medicine since 2007.
“I practiced in Portland in a busy birth center there, but moved to Corbett and found that East Multnomah county was a very underserved population and have enjoyed working with my neighbors,” she explained. “I also have always had many patients from the Mount Hood community and the Columbia River Gorge, southern Washington and other rural areas. Practicing in Gresham helped people access care more easily. I’m originally from the Hudson River Valley of New York and the Columbia River Gorge reminds me of home.”
During the pandemic, Zieman and her colleagues’ passion for their patients, their neighbors, extend outside of the physical practice to keep their patients cared for.
“We spent lockdown delivering babies at home and have made home visits for newborns, offered telemedicine visits, added extra hours,” Zieman said. “Our compassionate care and the time we spend with our patients, from our caring front desk staff to all of our doctors (is what keeps people coming in).”
Zieman also wanted to recognize the work of her “wonderful” peers at Mount Hood Family Medicine — Dr. Lauren Sutton and Dr. Madeleine Portouondo.
Outside of her career in naturopathic medicine, Zieman is also a volunteer theater director for Corbett Schools and Corbett Children’s Theater.