After winning the playoff game that nearly wasn’t, Corbett girls basketball shared a special moment on the court.

Every player and coach climbed up a ladder to cut down the net, commemorating a second-round state playoff win over visiting Coquille, a ticket to the quarterfinals, and the final game to be played at home this season.

Junior Ella Holwege scored 15 points in the win.