After winning the playoff game that nearly wasn’t, Corbett girls basketball shared a special moment on the court.
Every player and coach climbed up a ladder to cut down the net, commemorating a second-round state playoff win over visiting Coquille, a ticket to the quarterfinals, and the final game to be played at home this season.
Up that ladder went star point center Ally Schimel who put up gaudy stats in the win, a near-triple double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists; her sister, sophomore Lilly Schimel, who eschewed her normal sharpshooting to mix it up in the paint for timely offensive rebounds; junior Ella Holwege and sophomore Taylor Donahue, who combined for 21 points; and Maddie Lanter, the lone senior on the squad, who bid farewell to her home gym with the net hanging around her neck.
“This is special, as you get older you learn to cherish times like this,” Coach Bill Schimel said. “I know they are going to remember this.”
No. 3 Corbett beat No. 14 Coquille 65-27 Monday afternoon, Feb. 27, after a snowstorm delayed the 2022-23 3A Girls Basketball showdown for several days. The game was originally supposed to be played Friday, Feb. 24.
Up until hours before tip off things remained in flux. Corbett High School had canceled school, and Coquille spent Sunday night in Salem to find out where to go for the game. There were a couple alternatives planned, included offered gym space from Molalla and Yamhill-Carlton High Schools, but in the end the Cardinals got to host that playoff game.
“It was a long layoff — we haven’t had practice since Tuesday,” Coach Schimel said. “But (Athletic Director Angela Davis) and our maintenance team stepped up to make this happen.”
“That adversity makes this win extra special, I don’t think we would have been able to cut down the net in someone else’s gym,” he added with a laugh.
All of it accounted for a long break for Corbett, who got a first-round bye from the seeding.
It didn’t show in their play.
For Corbett, junior Ally Schimel had 7 three-pointers to go with her game-high points; Holwege added 15 points; and Lilly Schimel scored 7 points.
For Coquille, sophomore Holli Vigue had a team-high 12 points.
“(We) were eager to play basketball, you saw that with how we came out in the first quarter,” Coach Schimel said. “They got a little fatigued late, but they kept at it.”
The first quarter was a showcase in every facet of the game. The Cardinals defense stymied the Red Devils to just a single make, a three-pointer from sophomore Taylor Kelner at the 4:55 mark, forcing turnover after turnover. On the other end Corbett couldn’t miss, with Howlege and Donahue hitting five from deep. All of it was facilitated by Ally Schimel, who had four assists in the frame to spur a 23-3 start.
“We were passing well and kept the energy up,” Ally said. “It was a little tiring, but we were able to get it going.”
Coquille tried to battle back in the second, forcing three-straight turnovers by some tired Corbett legs. But that didn’t translate into points, and the Cardinals were able to build the lead to 35-12 going into the break.
The second half is when Ally Schimel truly took over. She outscored the visitors 11-10 in the third and 9-5 in the fourth. And with the victory in hand, a thin Corbett squad was able to sub in some bench players for valuable minutes.
“This is a momentum pusher for us,” Coach Schimel said. “Every step of the way gets harder, but we want to end this year on a win.”
Last year they got close, coming up short in the 4A finals. Now with a new classification to 3A, this young Cardinals team wants to return to the summit. They have the experience, all five starters were on last year’s silver squad.
“It is that feeling, desire,” Coach Schimel said. “They will give it their all.”
“We want to make it all the way to the finals again and win it this time,” Ally added. “We believe in each other.”
Corbett will next play No. 6 Nyssa in the quarterfinals Thursday, March 2, at North Bend High School.