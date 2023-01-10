With five seconds left in an instant-classic between Barlow and Gresham, the ball found its way into the hands of the Bruins star sophomore.
It hadn’t been the smoothest game for Barlow guard Jalen Atkins. He had been frustrated by foul trouble throughout the contest, limiting his first half minutes and derailing a promising start to the third quarter after he went back to the bench with his fourth foul.
But in the final frame of a ferocious, back-and-forth showdown on the road against the Gophers, there was no question who was going to power the visitors to victory.
“I play so much that I knew what to do in this situation,” Atkins said of the foul trouble. “I didn’t let it bother me, because I knew I would be able to get back out there and make an impact.”
Atkins scored five-straight to take a one-point lead. On the other end Gresham senior guard Marcus McKinney tied it at 60-60 with a made free throw.
In those final seconds the Bruins inbounded to senior guard Cole Patrick, who sliced his way to the rim. But instead of try a contested shot, he slipped a pass across the paint to Atkins, who rose up with a roar to score the walk-off, game-winning layup.
“I got the best teammates out on the court,” Atkins said with a beaming smile. “We are dogs, we keep competing to the end no matter what is happening.”
“I was praying the shot would go in,” said senior point guard Jahvari Martino said with a laugh.
Barlow downed Gresham 62-60 in each team’s Mt. Hood Conference opener Tuesday night, Jan. 10.
“That was a great high school game, Gresham is a really great team,” said Barlow Coach Tom Johnson. “This was a good win for our kids.”
With the score Atkins was mobbed by his teammates and Bruins fans, who added fuel to the rivalry fire by storming the Gresham court. As he left, Atkins waved goodbye to the Gophers fans.
“Gresham is a tough team to face, so it was good to win,” Atkins said.
For Barlow (8-3, 1-0 League) Atkins scored a team-high 20 points; Jahvari Martino and sophomore forward Mason Bierbrauer both added 11 points; and senior Nate Forrar had 10 points.
“We executed our offense, especially when Jalen and Jahvari were both out with fouls,” Coach Johnson said. “That is a credit to our depth.”
For Gresham (7-3, 0-1 League) McKinney had a game-high 23 points; senior Esyah Pippa-White scored 18 points; senior Scotty Riddle had nine points; and junior RJ Alexander added eight points.
It was breathless basketball for most of the night, with the opening score of the game a steal and dunk from Barlow’s Martino. Players weren’t afraid to throw themselves after loose balls, or claw for contested rebounds. There were 17 lead changes and 12 ties on the night.
After Barlow jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first, playing without Atkins who picked up his second foul in at the 4:37 mark, Gresham answered with a flurry of scoring courtesy McKinney. He stole the ball twice, hauled in a pair of offensive rebounds, and scored two layups to spur a 17-13 Gophers lead.
Then early in the second Atkins had to leave the court visibly frustrated after Pippa-White slid underneath him on a layup attempt to draw the charge. In the waning minutes of the first, Gresham’s Alexander knocked down a pair of three-pointers to retake the lead.
“Hey stop leaving RJ,” Martino shouted out, coordinating his defense on the fly to limit the corner threes.
“We had a lot of guys defend well tonight,” Coach Johnson said.
Gresham held a tenuous 30-29 lead at the break.
“We started to take better care of the ball in the second half, and played solid defense,” Martino said.
In the fourth quarter Gresham struggled to put the game away at the free throw line, twice missing the front-end of a one-and-one. On the other end Atkins was sound, leading the comeback charge and securing the win.
“It is all about trust on the court,” Martino said. “(Coach Johnson) put the right players in at the right times to get the win.”