One of the top teams in the state took care of business Friday night, as Barlow boys basketball cruised past visiting Reynolds to maintain an undefeated Mt. Hood Conference record as postseason looms.

The Bruins had fun out on the court. In the third quarter star sophomore Jalen Atkins obliged a fan in the crowd who shouted out, “Shoot it,” to swish in a deep three; senior Nate Forrar threw himself after rebounds, including an over-the-head no-look tap to a teammate for a quick layup; sophomore forward Mason Bierbrauer had a thunderous dunk; and senior point guard Jahvari Martino had a pair of alley-oop dunks courtesy passes off the backboard from Atkins and Forrar.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.