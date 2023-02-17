One of the top teams in the state took care of business Friday night, as Barlow boys basketball cruised past visiting Reynolds to maintain an undefeated Mt. Hood Conference record as postseason looms.
The Bruins had fun out on the court. In the third quarter star sophomore Jalen Atkins obliged a fan in the crowd who shouted out, “Shoot it,” to swish in a deep three; senior Nate Forrar threw himself after rebounds, including an over-the-head no-look tap to a teammate for a quick layup; sophomore forward Mason Bierbrauer had a thunderous dunk; and senior point guard Jahvari Martino had a pair of alley-oop dunks courtesy passes off the backboard from Atkins and Forrar.
In the end that was enough against the Raiders, who played well despite looking up against their opposite in the standings. The Bruins won 76-29 over Reynolds Friday, Feb. 17.
For No. 2 Barlow (20-3, 12-0 League) it was a balanced attack, with many players getting valuable minutes off the bench. Atkins had a game-high 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists; sophomore Mason Bierbrauer scored 13 points; Martino had 11 points; and senior Noah McAllister added 10 points off the bench.
For Reynolds (2-18, 0-12 League) senior Rodney Hollowell had a team-high 11 points; freshman post Eddie Szabatin had 7 points and 3 blocks; and sophomore guard Delphin Bizimana added 6 points.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.