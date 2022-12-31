Barlow boys basketball rubbed elbows and hit jumpers against some of the top programs, not only in Oregon but the entire country.
The Bruins went 2-2 and finished as one of the consolation runners-up at the annual Les Schwab Invitational preseason tournament, which ran Dec. 26-30 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
There were bright lights and talented stars at the tournament. There was West Linn and Beaverton, the two top-ranked teams in Oregon boys basketball; Duncanville, the number-one team in the country; and Sierra Canyon, a national powerhouse led by Bronny James, son of NBA great Lebron James.
In its four games Barlow lost 87-60 against eventual tournament champs West Linn; lost a 76-71 nailbiter against Roosevelt; outlasted Lake Oswego 78-73; and then capped their tournament with a 77-71 victory over Grant.
For the tournament sophomore star Jalen Atkins led the way with 25.0 points (shooting 45% from the field), 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals. Twice the guard netted game-high scores, and was a near-perfect 34-37 on free throws (92%).
Senior guard Jahvari Martino was a stat-sheet stuffer and made his mark defensively, averaging 12. 5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks. Sophomore forward Mason Bierbrauer added 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.