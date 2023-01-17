In a game that brought plenty of smiles on the court, the most fun Barlow’s Jalen Atkins had was bouncing up and down off the bench to cheer on his teammates.
In the fourth quarter Barlow boys basketball were cruising toward a blowout win over Sandy in what was supposed to be a knockout showdown between the two teams atop the Mt. Hood Conference. Instead the Bruins rocketed out to a near-perfect three quarters of action, building a more than 30-point lead and allowing the starters to relax on the bench.
But sitting back was the last thing on Barlow sophomore star Atkins’ mind. The scoring guard turned into a cheerleader and assistant coach in the fourth. He was calling out defensive schemes, encouraging players to take open shouts, and roaring with every make.
“Everybody works hard on this team, so it makes me happy to see my teammates winning,” Atkins said.
“We all care about each other, so we cheer for everyone,” added senior forward Nate Forrar. “That is what we are used to doing, having fun and working as a team.”
Barlow cruised past visiting Sandy 82-47 Tuesday evening, Jan. 17.
“This was a chance to let loose a little bit,” Atkins said with a grin.
For No. 7 Barlow (10-4, 3-0 League) Atkins had a game-high 27 points in just three quarters of play; sophomore forward Mason Bierbrauer scored 14 points; senior guard Jahvari Martino added 13 points; Forrar scored seven points; and seniors Ryan Bierbrauer and Noah McAllister both added six points in strong showings off the bench.
“I just get my shots up,” Atkins said. “I have the freedom to find good looks, don’t have to force anything.”
For No. 15 Sandy (11-2, 2-1 League) sophomore forward Jacob Brown had a team-high 13 points; junior point guard Marcos Ramirez scored nine points; and senior Gabe Pyles added seven points.
Barlow’s defense was smothering in the wire-to-wire win. Ramirez and Brown struggled to get their normal looks, and sharpshooter senior Jake Dunham only managed a single deep make in the first half.
“Our defense led to our offense,” Atkins said.
The Pioneers were going punch-for-punch in a frenetic start to the game, but then an avalanche of scoring came from Atkins. He netted 17 points in the opening frame, getting the rim at will and knocking down a trio of deep three pointers.
Late in the opening frame Sandy started to regain its footing, courtesy back-to-back threes from junior Hunter Dunham and Ramirez that cut the lead to a dozen. But then Atkins answered with a buzzer-beating, fade-away corner three.
In the middle quarters things got out of hand for the visitors. The Bruins weren’t making any mistakes that would allow for a comeback, outscoring the Pioneers 43-26. Martino shined in the second. His defense — three steals and a block in the second — led to fastbreak points.
And in the fourth, with a massive lead and running clock, Barlow was able to sub in the bench and give the starters a break.
