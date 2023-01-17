In a game that brought plenty of smiles on the court, the most fun Barlow’s Jalen Atkins had was bouncing up and down off the bench to cheer on his teammates.

In the fourth quarter Barlow boys basketball were cruising toward a blowout win over Sandy in what was supposed to be a knockout showdown between the two teams atop the Mt. Hood Conference. Instead the Bruins rocketed out to a near-perfect three quarters of action, building a more than 30-point lead and allowing the starters to relax on the bench.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.