Barlow sophomore Jalen Atkins was named the MHC Boys player of the year. 

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

It is a good time to be a Bruins boys basketball fan, as the team celebrated a sweeping of the major awards out of the Mt. Hood Conference after running through the division undefeated.

Barlow sophomore Jalen Atkins was named the player of the year; Barlow senior Jahvari Martino was the co-defensive player of the year, alongside Gresham senior Scotty Riddle; and Barlow’s Tom Johnson was the coach of the year.