It is a good time to be a Bruins boys basketball fan, as the team celebrated a sweeping of the major awards out of the Mt. Hood Conference after running through the division undefeated.
Barlow sophomore Jalen Atkins was named the player of the year; Barlow senior Jahvari Martino was the co-defensive player of the year, alongside Gresham senior Scotty Riddle; and Barlow’s Tom Johnson was the coach of the year.
Here are the 2022-23 All-League Awards for Mt. Hood Conference boys basketball:
First Team
Jalen Atkins, soph. Barlow; Mason Bierbrauer, soph. Barlow; Isaac Carr, soph. Central Catholic; Esyah Pippa-White, sr. Gresham; Garrett Strube, sr. Clackamas; Marley Zeller, jr. Central Catholic
Second Team
Renaldo “RJ” Alexander, jr. Gresham; CJ Borin, sr. Nelson; Jahvari Martino, sr. Barlow; Marcos Ramirez, jr. Sandy; Scotty Riddle, sr. Gresham; Drew Satherthwaite, sr. David Douglas
Honorable Mention
Nate Forrar, sr. Barlow; Marcus McKinney, sr. Gresham; Tony Angelo, jr. Central Catholic; Reid Gray, sr. Nelson; Zamir Paschal, fresh. Central Catholic; Sam Lewis, jr. Nelson; Gray Thompson, sr. Central Catholic; Gabe Townsend, sr. Nelson; Cooper Beltz, sr. Clackamas; Abraham Duran, sr. Reynolds; Parker Harrison, sr. Clackamas; Rodney Hollowell, sr. Reynolds; Tyler King, sr. Clackamas; Jacob Brown, soph. Sandy; David Alderton, sr. David Douglas; Leithan Thompson, sr. Sandy; Carlens Ostin, sr. David Douglas