Barlow boys basketball

Barlow boys basketball's comeback rally fell short against the defending champs Tualatin Friday, March 10. 

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

The comeback that nearly was began with a buzzer beater from Barlow senior guard Jahvari Martino.

With 1.8 seconds left in the third quarter, he leaked down the left flank to knock down a three-pointer to give the Bruins life against a tough Tualatin.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.