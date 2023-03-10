The comeback that nearly was began with a buzzer beater from Barlow senior guard Jahvari Martino.
With 1.8 seconds left in the third quarter, he leaked down the left flank to knock down a three-pointer to give the Bruins life against a tough Tualatin.
That make sparked a flurry of scores from Barlow to open the final quarter as they chipped away at a Timberwolves’ lead that had hovered around 10 points since a lopsided second quarter.
In the fourth multiple Bruins got involved. Off the bench was senior Jake Stump, who opened the period with a rising offensive rebound that he flipped to sophomore Jalen Atkins for a three from the top of the arc, cutting it to 48-41.
A few plays later Martino conjured a one-armed steal from thin air, flipping it to Stump for another score. Atkins was fouled on a corner three, hitting them all, to cut it to 51-46 at the 5:40 mark. He then scored again less than 30 seconds later to get within three points in a run that left the Tualatin faithful sweating.
But the No. 2 Bruins weren’t able to finish the run, with the No. 3 Timberwolves flexing their defending-champs chops to stave off Barlow 68-55 Friday, March 10, in the 2022-23 Boys Basketball State Championship semifinals at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
“(Tualatin) is good, they made their free throws down the stretch,” said Barlow Coach Tom Johnson. “We got their lead down, but the difference is we didn’t play well enough to win.”
For Barlow, Atkins had a team-high 15 points, with 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Martino had 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals; and sophomore post Mason Bierbrauer had 11 points and 4 rebounds.
For Tualatin, senior guard Josiah Lake scored a game-high 27 points with 5 rebounds; junior AJ Noland had 17 points; and junior Jaden Steppe added 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.
After the final whistle there was a lot of emotion for the Bruins.
“It was a lot for us seniors,” said Nate Forrar. “Not our final game, but we know we could have gone further.”
“We didn’t want to leave on a note like that,” he added.
As a team the Bruins struggled to score. They shot 20-55 FG (36.4%) and 6-25 3PT (24.0%). At half, Atkins and Martino were a combined 2-15 from the field for just 5 points. On the other end Tualatin’s star senior guard Lake was electric in the opening quarters. He had 12 points (6-8 FG), as the Timberwolves surged ahead in during a second quarter they won 16-9.
The Timberwolves also got multiple looks during possessions thanks to a 31-20 rebounding differential.
“I love this team — the fact we can go through a loss like this and still be tight is special,” Forrar said.
Next on the schedule for Barlow is a third-fourth place match against No. 4 Lincoln Saturday evening, March 11.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.