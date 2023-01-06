Barlow girls basketball had a bad case of déjà vu Friday evening, Jan. 6, as they faced a daunting deficit against visiting Beaverton.

In a rematch of last season’s title game, the Bruins again fell behind early with an ugly first quarter. The Beavers surged to an 18-2 lead, with the home squad only netting a single jumper at the six-minute mark courtesy senior post Rilyn Quirke.

Barlow senior post Rilyn Quirke scored the lone basket in the first quarter for the home team.