Barlow girls basketball had a bad case of déjà vu Friday evening, Jan. 6, as they faced a daunting deficit against visiting Beaverton.
In a rematch of last season’s title game, the Bruins again fell behind early with an ugly first quarter. The Beavers surged to an 18-2 lead, with the home squad only netting a single jumper at the six-minute mark courtesy senior post Rilyn Quirke.
“We started shooting better in the second half,” said Barlow Coach Nick Hudson. “We knew we needed to string together stops — which we did — but we weren’t rebounding well enough in the game.”
Though Barlow found its footing, with an inspired second half that brought the contest back within 10 points midway through the fourth, the Bruins ran out of time against the savvy defending state champs. Beaverton staved off Barlow’s comeback to win it 45-34 with stifling defense and a smothering slow-down in the home stretch.
“The girls fought, but credit to Beaverton,” he added.
For Barlow (8-3) it was a frustrating scoring night for its dynamic senior duo of seniors Kennedie Shuler and Annie Koenig. Beaverton threw defensive bodies at the pair of scorers, limiting looks from deep and sending doubles at Shuler when she drove into the paint. Koenig’s first bucket came midway through the second quarter, while Shuler was held scoreless until a pair of free throws in the third.
For the Bruins senior forward Haidyn Sobella had a team-high 11 points (three from deep); Koenig had eight points; senior Olivia Payne scored five; and Shuler was held to just five points.
For Beaverton (7-6) senior Zoe Borter had a game-high 14 points; senior Lainey Spear scored 13 points; senior Madison Naro added eight points; and junior Faith Meyer netted six points.
“We are going to learn from tonight,” Hudson said.
“We need more of an emphasis on rebounding,” coach added. “We are a little taller than we were last season, but we aren’t rebounding as well. That needs to be a focus going forward.”
There was a buzz in the air before tipoff. Both teams last faced each other in the 6A State Championships, in which Beaverton hoisted the trophy after holding off Barlow, which had ripped through the bracket with upset after upset.
“Leading up to things we didn’t talk about the championship game specifically,” Hudson said. “But we did discuss how they were able to get that lead (in the title game) and what we could do to stop that.”
“Unfortunately they got that same lead tonight,” he added.
The Beavers were near-perfect in the first quarter. They held Barlow to just a single bucket, and prevented the athletic home team from getting out on the run. Meanwhile all five Beaverton starters scored buckets in what was a balanced attack.
In the second quarter the Bruins showed some signs of life. They clamped down defensively and hit shots to cut into the lead, making it 30-11 at the break.
Out of halftime Barlow looked like its old self. They held the Beavers to just six points while moving the ball better on offense, chipping away at the deficit. And in the fourth quarter that momentum continued to shift.
But Beaverton utilized a brutal slow down, taking advantage of the lack of a shot clock in Oregon high school hoops. Through nearly five minutes of play only four points were scored between the two teams, with Beaverton passing up open shots to continue to drain minutes.
“I can see both sides of the slow-down argument,” Coach Hudson said. “We utilized the strategy a lot last year, and a good team knows when to run the clock. It’s frustrating when you are behind.”
Barlow tried everything it could. Shuler played full-court defense, trying to force turnovers. And offensively they went as quickly as possible without tossing up bad shots. But as time continued to dwindle, the Bruins were forced to start intentionally fouling with two minutes on the clock to give themselves a chance. Beaverton made its free throws, and won the game.
“I was happy with the effort we gave in the fourth — we sped them up a couple possession and turned them over,” Hudson said. “We just needed a perfect half with how the game was going.”