Getting around Tualatin High School girls basketball’s zone defense has been a tall task for every opponent this season.
For Barlow in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament Wednesday at the Chiles Center, there wasn’t too much success to be had either.
However, the Bruins hit just enough shots and defended well themselves to claw their way to a 37-32 win and advance to the 6A semifinals for the second consecutive year.
“We talked about how we were going to need 16 more minutes in the second half of the same effort,” Barlow coach Nick Hudson said. “Tualatin made us fight for it, shrunk down the lead. Super proud of our team, told our girls to soak it up and enjoy it.”
Barlow has proven to be a well connected team after making the run to the title game a season ago, and having a point guard in senior Kennedie Shuler running the show helps.
Early the Bruins were able to pick apart the Timberwolves zone and find a way to put points on the board.
Most of it came from the outside where senior Annie Koenig hit three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 11 points. Barlow took a 25-15 lead into the break.
Meanwhile Shuler provided a spark on three first half steals and a defensive rebound, all leading to some easier transition buckets to not allow Tualatin to get set into its defense.
“There were a certain amount of nerves in that first half and that really wasn’t us,” Tualatin coach Wes Pappas said. “That’s to be expected to a degree, but they have more experience here than us and you saw that in the first half.”
“We turned the ball over more than normal in that first half and that was pretty uncharacteristic stuff.”
The Timberwolves would get back to their normal selves in the third quarter however, allowing only two points to the Bruins and pulling with one point at 27-26.
Tualatin took its first lead of the game at 28-27 with 6:57 left in the fourth quarter on a made bucket from Tabi Searle.
Barlow would come back and tie the game at 28 on a made free throw, but Tualatin would go right back in front thanks to two made free throws from Jaylyn Arosemena.
At 30-28 with Tualatin leading, Barlow was able to find one more hole in the Timberwolves defense as Koenig slipped to the left corner and drained a 3-pointer to put Barlow up 31-30 with 4:33 to go.
“I had missed a couple going up to that one, so I was really trying to focus, make sure I got my legs down,” Koenig said on the bucket. “As soon as it left my hand, I felt pretty good about it.”
Barlow came down and got a stop, and then went into time shaving mode. Shuler and company passed the ball around the top of the key, to the elbow and back around.
Haidyn Sobella attempted a 3-pointer with 2:42 to go and missed, but Olivia Payne grabbed the offensive board and allowed the Bruins to run even more time off the clock.
The next shot attempt didn’t come until 1:10 left in the game when two Tualatin defenders collided trying to trap Shuler, leaving Rilyn Quirke so wide open under the basket that the Bruins couldn’t ignore her.
“We had actually been talking about it during a timeout,” Hudson said. “I know people think we’re notorious for slowing the game down … We just wanted to play smart and I told the girls, if you have an opportunity to get a straight line attack to the hoop to take it, but to play smart if you didn’t have it.”
Tualatin came back and got a bucket from Poulivaati to make it 33-32 with 59.6 seconds to go. Quirke got open again though down low and hit to make it 35-32 with 33 seconds left.
Tualatin called timeout with 16.2 seconds to go and Searle tried to draw a foul inside for an and-1 attempt, but missed the shot and didn’t get the call.
That allowed Barlow to seal the game on two made free throws from Payne with 1.2 seconds left.
“They are so well-conditioned,” Pappas said. “We just needed one tip there…and it wasn’t for a lack of effort. But maybe if we had a little more hop in our step at the end we get that tip and it goes the other way.”
It didn’t work often, but Barlow got just enough out of its offense in the end to win the game. And Koenig was there to hit the big shots when Barlow needed them.
“She puts in all the hard work, that’s why we call her the sniper,” Hudson said. “We call her that for a reason, she’s a great shooter. Another example of it and that was a big shot when we were down two.”
Koenig finished with 16 points while Shuler had five points and five assists. Searle had 10 points to lead Tualatin and chipped in six rebounds while Poulivaati had nine points and 10 rebounds.
For Tualatin, it’s off to the consolation game to play the loser between No. 10 West Salem and No. 2 South Medford.
While there might have been some nerves on Wednesday, the experience will need to be absorbed quickly going at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinal.
“This is bigger than basketball now because we just got knocked down,” Pappas said. “We’re a team that was 24-2 coming in here, so we haven’t had a lot of experience with this. But stuff happens and in life you have to get back up, and fortunately because of this format we get a chance to get back up tomorrow.”
Barlow will play the winner between West Salem and South Medford in the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. on Friday.