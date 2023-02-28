For two and a half quarters, Barlow girls basketball could not shake off an upset-minded South Salem.
The visitors were somewhat bolstered by uncharacteristic misses from the Bruins, especially in their halfcourt sets. And with the Saxons continuing to find the bottom of the net, Barlow struggled to push past a tenuous single-digit lead in the first round of the 2022-23 Girls Basketball State Championships.
That is when the veteran leaders came together.
“At halftime we made adjustments,” said senior wing Kennedie Shuler. “In the beginning of the game we had to figure it out a bit, calm down and stop playing so fast.”
“The shots were rattling in and out, but we trust each other,” she added. “The game is 32 minutes long.”
First in the third quarter the Bruins switched into a press-trap to speed up the short-handed Saxons and force mistakes from tired legs. Then in the fourth the floodgates opened with a 24-8 scoring run. Five Bruins got on the scoreboard in that period, including a pair of back-breaking threes from senior wing Annie Koenig.
“It was good to build that momentum, South Salem made it tough,” Coach Nick Hudson said.
No. 6 Barlow beat No. 27 South Salem 68-41 Tuesday, Feb. 28, as the Bruins seek back-to-back appearances in the state championships after taking second last season.
“Last year was amazing, but we can only focus on this season,” Shuler said. “Nothing is guaranteed.”
In the win Shuler had a game-high 26 points and 8 assists; Koenig added 22 points; and senior Haidyn Sobella scored 8 points.
“Having Kennedie and Annie is a huge lift,” Hudson said. “There are moments when I am wiping sweat off my brow and they go out and make plays.”
“They both do so much for this team — not just scoring but rebounding, defense, and passing,” he added.
For the Saxons junior guard Sadie Paterson had a team-high 11 points, and senior guard Maggie Lapray scored 7 points.
The first quarter was one of those “sweat on brow” moments for Coach Hudson, as it was a back-and-forth contest. There were six lead changes and three ties. But as the shots weren’t falling, Shuler kept the Bruin afloat with the first 8 points. She was the only Barlow player to score for the opening 5 minutes of play. In the second was Koenig’s turn for a one-woman run. She scored the first 7 points for the Bruins, as they went into halftime up 25-17.
Next on the docket is a brutal second round matchup against No. 11 Benson, who the Bruins all agreed are much better than that ranking.
“Benson is a good team, they should be higher than No. 11,” Hudson said. “We will have to be aggressive and play under control.”
“We have to stop their quick style of play, and stick to our speed,” Shuler added.
That game will be Friday, Feb. 3, at Barlow High School after the Techsters beat No. 22 Liberty 65-43 in the opening round.