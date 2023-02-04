A trio of Centennial girls punched their tickets to the state wrestling championships after dominant runs through the two-day district bracket.
No. 1 Rose Williams, an Eagles senior in the 235 pound bracket, lived up to her top billing at the OSAA Girls 6A/5A Special District 2 tournament at West Albany High School. In the second round she secured a pin in under a minute, and then bested No. 2 Areli Valtierra, a Woodburn senior, with a pin in 2:30 for the district trophy. Her teammate, No. 3 Arleth Pacheco, a Centennial junior, had a similarly impressive win the third place match, pinning No. 4 Hailee Inman, a Wilsonville freshman, in 32 seconds.
The other Eagles state qualifier was junior Julie Edwards, who cruised at 130 pounds before settling for second place in a tough bout against the No. 1 seed.
Meanwhile Estacada junior Kirsten DeLazerda hoisted silver in the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament at Scapoose High School to earn a place at the state tournament. Fellow Ranger Rowena Yandell, junior, also made it after taking fourth — the 4A classification qualify the top-4 finishers.
Elsewhere a trio of local wrestlers just missed out on their own tickets to state after all falling in their respective third-place matches at the Special District 1 tournament at Century High School. Ayla Platz, Sandy junior; Abbeline Richard, Barlow freshman; and Ava McNichol, Reynolds sophomore; all settled for hard-fought fourth place finishes.
6A/5A Special District 1
100 pounds
Audrey Lazenby, sophomore, Barlow — Beat Brooklyn Varner, fresh., Westview, Fall 4:43; loss Grettel Alvaradejo Aren, jr., Beaverton, Fall 1:06; loss Kaillie Lemus, jr., Century, Fall 0:41.
120 pounds
Abbeline Richard, freshman, Barlow — Beat Brenda Garcia Mandujan, soph., Glencoe, Fall 0:27 seconds; beat No. 2 Gracianna Strickland, jr., Hillsboro, Fall 1:35; beat Sophia Keolker, fresh., Hood River Valley, Fall 0:34; loss No. 3 Paige Carrier, soph., Westview, Fall 2:43.
140 pounds
No. 3 Ayla Platz, junior, Sandy — Bye; beat No. 6 Xiomara Gordian Gomez, fresh., Hood River Valley, Fall 3:28; loss No. 2 Kennedy Blanton, soph. Forest Grove, Fall 1:08; beat Addison Furjanic, soph., Liberty, Fall 3:09; loss No. 5 Rebecca Mcgee, jr., Hillsboro, Fall 5:09
155 pounds
Olivia Howell, freshman, Barlow — Loss No. 5 Nora Ayers, jr., Southridge, Fall 2:55; bye; beat Angelina Miller, jr., Mountainside, Dec. 2-1; loss No. 4 Tyler Brill, sr., McDaniel, Dec. 7-5.
Treazure Jones, junior, Reynolds — Loss Esperanza Walsh, soph., Grant, MD 8-0; bye; loss Lizzly Izquierdo-Mendo, soph., Forest Grove, Fall 0:51.
190 pounds
No. 4 Ava McNichol, sophomore, Reynolds — Loss Natalia Solorio Campos, soph., Hood River Valley, Fall 0:45; forfeit; beat No. 2 Elizabeth Kim, jr., Aloha, Fall 0:44; loss Solorio, Fall 2:27.
6A/5A Special District 2
130 pounds
Julie Edwards, junior, Centennial — Bye; beat No. 3 Stephanie Valdovinos, jr., McKay, Dec. 7-2; beat Tatiana Pomeroy, fresh., North Salem, Fall 5:05; loss No. 1 Venelle Imbi, sr., Wilsonville, Fall 3:15.
235 pounds
No. 1 Rose Williams, senior, Centennial — Bye; beat No. 4 Hailee Inman, fresh., Wilsonville, Fall 0:56; beat No. 2 Areli Valtierra, sr., Woodburn, Fall 2:30.
No. 3 Arleth Pacheco, junior, Centennial — Bye; loss No. 2 Areli Valtierra, sr., Woodburn, Fall 3:26; bye; beat No. 4 Hailee Inman, fresh., Wilsonville, Fall 0:32.
4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1
125 pounds
No. 2 Kirsten DeLazerda, junior, Estacada — Beat Luca Willins, sr., La Grande, Fall 1:46; beat Shayla Hillstrom, jr., Tillamook, Fall 4:40; beat No. 3 Lillie Brooks, soph., Dayton, Dec. 16-12; loss No. 5 Joss Pember, sr., Clatskanie, Dec. 10-5.
170 pounds
No. 2 Rowena Yandell, junior, Estacada — Bye; beat Liliana Celedonio, fresh., Nyssa, Fall 2:45; loss No. 3 Oakley Anderson, soph., Baker/Powder Valley, Dec. 9-7; loss No. 5 Ambar Benito, soph., North Marion, Fall 5:44; beat No. 4 Sivanna Hodge, jr., Grant Union/Prairie City, Fall 3:00; beat No. 6 Jaydika Anderson, jr., Grant Union/Prairie City, Fall 2:39.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.