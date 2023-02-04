A trio of Centennial girls punched their tickets to the state wrestling championships after dominant runs through the two-day district bracket.

No. 1 Rose Williams, an Eagles senior in the 235 pound bracket, lived up to her top billing at the OSAA Girls 6A/5A Special District 2 tournament at West Albany High School. In the second round she secured a pin in under a minute, and then bested No. 2 Areli Valtierra, a Woodburn senior, with a pin in 2:30 for the district trophy. Her teammate, No. 3 Arleth Pacheco, a Centennial junior, had a similarly impressive win the third place match, pinning No. 4 Hailee Inman, a Wilsonville freshman, in 32 seconds.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.