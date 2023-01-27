For three quarters of play, everything was going perfectly for Barlow girls basketball in a top-10 showdown against visiting Clackamas.
Then the reigning state player of the year and Cavaliers star sophomore Jazzy Davidson took over.
“We were on our heels in the first — but we started coming together and realized the game wasn’t over,” Davidson said. “We got on the same page and lifted each other up.”
It started on defense, as she matched up throughout the contest against Bruins senior guard Kennedie Shuler. With about three minutes left in the third quarter, Davidson notched back-to-back blocks in the paint against Shuler, stemming what had been a burst of scoring for the home team out of the break.
And on offense her shot began to fall. As Barlow trudged through nearly six scoreless minutes between the final two quarters, Davidson went on a flurry en route to a game-high 25 points.
“Barlow is a really good team, (but) so are we,” Davidson said.
No. 6 Clackamas downed No. 7 Barlow 50-42 Friday, Jan. 27, in a meeting of the Mt. Hood Conference’s undefeated squads.
“This wasn’t just any game for us,” Davidson said. “We are rivals from last year — we tied to win the league and split our games.”
“We wanted to win this first one on the road,” she added.
For Clackamas (12-4, 6-0 League) senior guard Rhyan Mogel scored 12 points; and a trio of sophomores Avery Peterson and Allie Roden, and senior Eliza Buerk, all added three points.
For Barlow (13-4, 5-1 League) senior guard Olivia Payne notched a team-high 13 points, with four three-pointers; Shuler added 11 points; senior forward Haidyn Sobella scored 10 points; and senior post Rilyn Quirke had 7 points. Notably for the Bruins, career 1,000-point-plus senior Annie Koenig was held without a point.
“Clackamas is really talented, and we knew we had to slow them down tonight,” said Barlow Coach Nick Hudson. “We had to have everyone on top of their game, ready to step up and make shots, and for 30 minutes we did.”
“We just couldn’t close it out,” he added.
In both the first and second quarters, Clackamas would jump out to an early lead only to see Barlow fight back to claim a lead. The home squad ripped off an 8-0 run in the opening frame, and an 8-2 run to head into halftime with a tenuous 20-18 lead.
In the first half Barlow’s zone dared Clackamas to knock down shots from deep, and the Cavaliers struggled to rise to the challenge. Meanwhile the Bruins blitzed Davidson in the post, getting physical to counteract the height difference and try and force her into difficult looks.
Much of that work was done by Quirke and sophomore Maiya Hardy, who put in solid minutes off the bench. During one stretch Hardy strung together a bone-crunching screen on Davidson to free up Shuler for a layup, and then a block against the Cavaliers star on the other end.
And the Bruins were hitting their deep shots, particularly Payne, who had one jaw-dropping deep bank make feet behind the line.
But Clackamas kept hovering around, and the third quarter was a role reversal.
“I wasn’t doing anything differently offensively, it was just being more aggressive with my shot,” Davidson said. “On defense we kept them in front of us, and were long and moved to the help side if we got beat.”
They retook the lead for the first time in the second half off four-straight Davidson buckets, and then ran away with it in the final frame by outscoring the Bruins 18-11.
“There are no moral victories, but tonight showed we can compete against the top teams in the state,” Hudson said.
The Bruins and Cavaliers will next face each other in the penultimate game of the regular season 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Clackamas.