Corbett baseball is already all smiles in the early days of the 2023 season after accomplishing something that proved frustratingly elusive last year — a win.
The opening game for the Cardinals, a road trip to Taft, resulted in an 8-4 victory Monday, March 13. It was a sigh of relief for the Corbett faithful and a precursor of what’s to come for a program hungry to return to the limelight.
“Our goal is to create a culture of winning and unity through past and future adversity,” said Coach Robert Peterson.
Powering the Cardinals is roster of youngsters.
There is junior pitcher and third baseman Mac Garrett, an all-leaguer on the mound with a ferocious arm and a powerful swing. Sophomore first baseman Jeffery Johnson is another returning all-league player, who also has stints at pitcher.
“There isn’t a throw that Jeff can’t get to,” Peterson said.
At shortstop and catcher are two other sophomores, Turner Van Hee and Lincoln Merrill. Van Hee is one of the top defenders in the field, and Merrill has a high baseball-IQ and disciplined approach at the plate.
Finally there is junior outfielder Gunner Fullerton, another all-league selection.
“He brings consistency to our batting line up with the ability to get base in big situations,” Peterson said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.