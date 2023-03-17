Corbett baseball is already all smiles in the early days of the 2023 season after accomplishing something that proved frustratingly elusive last year — a win.

The opening game for the Cardinals, a road trip to Taft, resulted in an 8-4 victory Monday, March 13. It was a sigh of relief for the Corbett faithful and a precursor of what’s to come for a program hungry to return to the limelight.

Corbett baseball

Corbett junior Mac Garrett.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.