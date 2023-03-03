It’s been 40 years since the Corbett girls won a state basketball title, and tomorrow they’ll have a chance to do just that after posting a 50-40 state semifinal win over Sutherlin on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

The Cardinals got a game-high 23 points from Ella Holwege and after building as much as a 14-point lead, fought-off a handful of second-half Sutherlin runs to hang on late and advance to the game they’ve been aiming for since losing in the 4A final last season—the state final.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

