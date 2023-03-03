Sutherlin's Addyson Clark and Corbett's Ally Schimel battle for rebounding position during the two teams' state semifinal game against Sutherlin on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
Corbett's Ella Holwege flies to the hoop during the Cardinals state semifinal game against Sutherlin on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
Corbett fans celebrate a basket during the 3A state semifinal game on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
PMG Photo: Wade Evanson
Corbett's Ella Howlege drives to the basket during the Cardinals state semifinal game against Sutherlin on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
PMG Photo: Wade Evanson
Corbett head coach Bill Schimel addresses his team during the Cardinals state semifinal game against Sutherlin on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
PMG Photo: Wade Evanson
PMG Photo: Wade Evanson
Corbett's Ally Schimel drives the baseline during the Cardinals state semifinal game against Sutherlin on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
It’s been 40 years since the Corbett girls won a state basketball title, and tomorrow they’ll have a chance to do just that after posting a 50-40 state semifinal win over Sutherlin on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
The Cardinals got a game-high 23 points from Ella Holwege and after building as much as a 14-point lead, fought-off a handful of second-half Sutherlin runs to hang on late and advance to the game they’ve been aiming for since losing in the 4A final last season—the state final.
“We’ve been waiting for a solid year since we lost last year,” Holwege said. “This is our goal, so we’re just happy to have this opportunity again.”
Corbett built an 8-0 lead early and led 14-2 after a quarter, and could’ve pointed to their sharp shooting as the reason for such, but Holwege instead changed the conversation to their defensive effort as the key to both the early lead and their overall win.
“Our defense carried us this game, and that’s what we do,” Holwege said. “Some of our girls got into foul trouble, so some of us had to step up and I felt like I had a mismatch a couple times and took advantage of it. But it starts with our defense.”
Corbett head coach Bill Schimel always points to the defense as the catalyst for their success, but on this night couldn’t help but speak to Holwege’s effort as well.
“She’s our floor general a lot of games, but she really put it on her shoulders when things got tough tonight,” he said.
And they did get tough.
Sutherlin pulled within eight at the half, cut it to four late in the third quarter and got to within four again in the fourth, but with every Bulldog run, the Cardinals had an answer — and that’s what they do per Schimel.
“That’s exactly right,” Schimel said. “You hang in with your defense. We preach that, and the girls know that because the offense will come.”
It’s never easy though, and Schimel also knows that as good as his offense is, it’s only as good as the girls he’s got shooting the ball being on the floor. That’s not as easy as it sounds because with limited personnel on the bench and four of his primary contributors a foul from disqualification with five minutes to play, it’s a fine line they often walk at the end of games.
“That’s a real thing,” Schimel said. “We talked two soccer players (Ava Blatchford and Carly Hardie) from coming out, otherwise we and no bench. They played big minutes tonight. They came in and gave huge minutes. We try to preach smart play, but you never know what’s going to happen.”
Corbett will play Banks tomorrow at 5:45 p.m. at Marshfield High School.
Corbett scorers included: Holwege 23, A. Schimel 11, Donahue 7, L. Schimel 5, Lanter 4.
