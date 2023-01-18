Corbett girls basketball would not give an inch in a lockdown defensive showcase.

Every Cardinal, from the top to the bottom of the roster, dug in their heels, blitzed the opposing guards, swatted any shots in the paint, and flung themselves after loose balls. The result was a blowout 59-11 win over visiting Neah-Kah-Nie Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, in a Coastal Range League matchup.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.