Corbett girls basketball would not give an inch in a lockdown defensive showcase.
Every Cardinal, from the top to the bottom of the roster, dug in their heels, blitzed the opposing guards, swatted any shots in the paint, and flung themselves after loose balls. The result was a blowout 59-11 win over visiting Neah-Kah-Nie Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, in a Coastal Range League matchup.
“We shared the ball really well tonight, and dug in on defense,” Corbett Coach Bill Schimel said.
Corbett held the Pirates to just four made field goals on the night; kept them from cracking double-digits until 38 seconds left in the third; and shut Neah-Kah-Nie out in the final frame with the aid of a running clock. In the first half the Cardinals had more steals than rebounds, and ended with 17 takeaways on the night.
“It was that energy level, this home crowd was hungry for a performance like this,” Coach Schimel said. “When we play that kind of defense, it sets up our offense.”
For Corbett (15-3, 5-1 League) junior center Ally Schimel had a game-high 26 points and four three-pointers in just three quarters of play; sophomore guard Lilly Schimel scored 13 points; and junior guard Ella Holwege netted 11 points.
“I try to see the floor and bring up the team’s energy,” Ally Schimel said. “It was a lot of teamwork that led to this win.”
As a team the Cardinals also had 16 assists.
“Ball movement was a big focus for us coming into the game,” Coach Schimel said.
For Neah-Kah-Nie (9-5, 2-3 League) Sophomore Payton White had four points, and senior Rose Koch added three points.
Offensively the Cardinals were patient, not forcing passes and allowing the halfcourt to develop. Star scorer Ally Schimel was electric in the opening half, reaching into her bag of tricks to work her way into the paint and pulling up for a deep make whenever the Neah-Kah-Nie defense sagged.
Her sister Lilly was also knocking down her shots in the first, with the duo combining for 13-straight points.
Then in the middle quarters things went off the rails for the Pirates. By the fourth quarter, with a running clock and the game well within hand, Corbett was able to empty the bench and get valuable minutes for the entire roster.
“We have four girls who have never played high school basketball before, so these were quality minutes we can’t replicate in practice,” Coach Schimel said.
“You’ve seen us, we tend to foul,” he added with a laugh. “That is what happens with our aggressive defense. We need to keep building that depth.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.