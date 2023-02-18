State Swim

Corbett claimed three medals at the 2023 State Swim Championships. 

 Raleigh Emerson

Corbett, Barlow and Centennial swimmers all cruised in the pool and hoisted medals at the OSAA Swimming State Championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

The East Multnomah County winners in their respective divisions were Cardinals junior Ellie Schmidt; Cardinals freshman Anna Rondema; Bruins junior Kaitlyn Logue; and Eagles senior Elle Moir.

