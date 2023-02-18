Corbett girls win three medals at swim state championships Christopher Keizur Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Corbett claimed three medals at the 2023 State Swim Championships. Raleigh Emerson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Corbett, Barlow and Centennial swimmers all cruised in the pool and hoisted medals at the OSAA Swimming State Championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.The East Multnomah County winners in their respective divisions were Cardinals junior Ellie Schmidt; Cardinals freshman Anna Rondema; Bruins junior Kaitlyn Logue; and Eagles senior Elle Moir.Here are how each of the girls did at the state swim tournament:6A girls 200 freestyle: Kaitlyn Logue, Barlow junior, 6th (1:56.21)5A girls 50 freestyle: Elle Moir, Centennial senior, 6th (24.74)4A/3A/2A/1A girls 200 freestyle: Ellie Schmidt, Corbett junior, 5th (2:07.46)4A/3A/2A/1A girls 100 butterfly: Schmidt 5th (1:06.02)4A/3A/2A/1A girls 500 freestyle: Anna Rondema, Corbett freshman, 5th (5:41.75)For a full list of results, visit osaa.org/activities/bsw/results Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pamplin Media Group Pamplin Media Pamplin Gresham Outlook Outlook Newspaper Outlook News News Christopher Keizur Keizur East County News East Multnomah County Swimming Sports Swim State Swim State Championship Oregon High School Swim High School Swim Corbett Swim Corbett High Corbett Sports Barlow Swim Centennial Swim Oregon Girls Swimming Corbett Girls Swimming Christopher Keizur Reporter Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Author twitter Author email Follow Christopher Keizur Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events