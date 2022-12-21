After a first half when nothing was going right, only scoring a single basket, Damascus boys basketball came out of the break swinging.

Defensively they started rotating better against visiting Joseph, and slowed the fastbreak leak outs that led to several easy points in the opening minutes. A pair of freshman, Caleb Yektiurip and Levi Schell, pushed the pace; senior guard Drew Adams drained back-to-back three pointers, with a third just rimming out on a blistering heat check; and springy junior post Ben McClellan pulling in countless offensive rebounds to give his teammates second, third and fourth looks in a possession.

Damascus girls basketball cruises past Jospeh 58-15