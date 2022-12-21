After a first half when nothing was going right, only scoring a single basket, Damascus boys basketball came out of the break swinging.
Defensively they started rotating better against visiting Joseph, and slowed the fastbreak leak outs that led to several easy points in the opening minutes. A pair of freshman, Caleb Yektiurip and Levi Schell, pushed the pace; senior guard Drew Adams drained back-to-back three pointers, with a third just rimming out on a blistering heat check; and springy junior post Ben McClellan pulling in countless offensive rebounds to give his teammates second, third and fourth looks in a possession.
But it all came too late.
Damascus couldn’t overcome its slow start in a 55-22 loss to visiting Joseph Wednesday evening, Dec. 21. It was the second game of a girls and boys double header between the schools that share the Eagles nickname.
For Damascus (0-3) Adams had a team-high nine points, with all three coming from behind the arc; Schell added five points; and both junior Willy Davis and Yekiurip scored three points.
Joseph (8-2) senior Blade Suo had a game-high 20 points, while junior Kane Johnson scored 11 points. Otherwise it was a balanced affair for the visiting Eagles, with nine players getting on the scoreboard.
Just about nothing went right for Damascus in the first half. The team struggled to score — with Davis notching the lone bucket, a three pointer at the four minute mark of the first. Meanwhile Joseph was turning its smothering defense into easy points at the other end, with rebounders heaving it up the court to teammates leaking into the fastbreak. After one it was 21-3, and at the half it was 34-4.
“You have 16 minutes to prove yourselves, to battle,” said Damascus Coach Andrew Briggs to his team as they stepped back onto the court.
It got better, with the home Eagles only outscored 17-14 in the third. They moved the ball well and stopped forcing tough shots against the length of Joseph. Then with a running clock in the final frame, and the emptying of both benches, the teams scored four apiece before the final whistle.
With the loss Damascus is still seeking its first win in what has been a slow 2022-23 season — the Eagles have only played three games in the month of December. They will next return to the court Tuesday, Jan. 3, for a road game against St. Stephen’s Academy.