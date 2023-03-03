After a nail-biting, overtime semifinals bout in the 2022-23 1A Girls Basketball State Championships, Damascus Christian will be competing for a state title and trophy.
The No. 2 Eagles outlasted No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 42-36 Friday afternoon, March 3, at Baker High School, in a contest that required extra minutes after it was knotted through regulation. Damascus leaned on its tried-and-true formula — a balanced scoring attack that prioritized spreading the ball and finding open teammates, paired with a vicious full-court press — to secure the state semifinals win.
For the Eagles senior guard Sierra Hale had a team-high 11 points to go along with 4 rebounds; freshman wing Lainey Day had 9 points and 7 rebounds; sophomore Ava Mai had 9 points and 6 rebounds; and senior post Julia Mitchell added 6 points and 4 rebounds.
For the Hawks senior wing Emma Bischoff had a game-high 13 points and 10 rebounds; and senior guard Michaela Porter added 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals.
Damascus found itself trailing in the final period of regulation after Rogue Valley’s Bischoff scored a bucket downlow to take a 32-31 lead. That score held for the next 3 minutes of play, leaving the Eagles faithful wringing their hands. But Hale got a steal and cruised down the court for a layup to retake the lead, only to see the Hawks tie it 33-33 with a Bischoff free throw at the death.
The Damascus defense put on the clamps in those extra minutes. They held the Hawks without a field goal make in OT, with only three points coming courtesy the charity stripe. Meanwhile the Eagles found a spark — Hale knocked in a deep three, Day had a bucket in the paint, and junior Laelie Rassmussen had a pair of scores in the post.
Now all eyes will be on a championship bout between the two top-seeded 1A girls teams — No. 2 Damascus Christian versus No. 1 Crane. The Eagles are the only team to have beaten the Mustangs this season, with a 55-33 drubbing in early December during a preseason tournament.
The championship will be played at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.