Damascus Christian

Damascus Christian beat St. Paul in the quarterfinals (see photo) and Rogue Valley Adventist to secure a spot in the 1A Girls Basketball State Championships. 

After a nail-biting, overtime semifinals bout in the 2022-23 1A Girls Basketball State Championships, Damascus Christian will be competing for a state title and trophy.

The No. 2 Eagles outlasted No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 42-36 Friday afternoon, March 3, at Baker High School, in a contest that required extra minutes after it was knotted through regulation. Damascus leaned on its tried-and-true formula — a balanced scoring attack that prioritized spreading the ball and finding open teammates, paired with a vicious full-court press — to secure the state semifinals win.