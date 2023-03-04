It was a basketball game destined to be — as the top-two seeds clashed in a 1A State Championship rematch. This time, the Damascus Christian girls basketball faithful walked away with beaming smiles, as the Eagles ascended the podium.
No. 2 Damascus Christian beat No. 1 Crane 35-33 Saturday, March 4, at Baker High School, for finals vengeance after the Mustangs downed them last season.
For Damascus, in the championship game, freshman guard Lainey Day had a game-high 13 points and 8 rebounds; senior guard Sierra Hale had 7 points and 6 rebounds; junior post Laelie Rassmussen had 6 points and 5 rebounds; and sophomore guard Ava Mai had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.
For Crane, junior guard Kortney Doman had 9 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals; freshman forward Ava Bowen had 9 points and 3 rebounds; and senior guard Leslie Doman had 7 points and 7 rebounds.
Like they have all season, the Eagles leaned on a scrappy contest that threw off the Mustangs’ rhythm. Following a slow start, 8-6 in favor of Damascus after the first period, Crane flipped the script to take a 20-15 lead into the break. Neither team shot well in the opening half — Crane went 8-23 (34.8%) and Damascus 5-26 (19.2%).
But out of halftime the Eagles chiseled away at the deficit, with buckets from Day, Mai and Hale to retake the lead at the 5 minute mark. Crane punched back, making it 24-23. At the 6:25 mark of the fourth Day scored a layup to retake the lead, which the Eagles would never cede down the stretch.
As a team the Eagles outrebounded the Mustangs 42-30, and won the points in the paint contest 24-12.
To make it to the finals, the Eagles beat No. 31 Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 55-21; No. 15 Trout Lake 64-38; No. 7 St. Paul 51-25; and No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 42-36 in OT.