Damascus Girls Basketball

Damascus Christian girls basketball won the 2022-23 1A State Championship.

 Courtesy photo: OSAA

It was a basketball game destined to be — as the top-two seeds clashed in a 1A State Championship rematch. This time, the Damascus Christian girls basketball faithful walked away with beaming smiles, as the Eagles ascended the podium.

No. 2 Damascus Christian beat No. 1 Crane 35-33 Saturday, March 4, at Baker High School, for finals vengeance after the Mustangs downed them last season.