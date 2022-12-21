Sierra Hale 001

Eagles senior Sierra Hale pulls up for a three pointer.

From the jump Damascus Christian girls basketball, a program with visions of a deep postseason run, looked poised and in control — a focus for Coach Robert Day, who has been preaching patience and ball movement in the early going of the season.

“They always compete at a high level, and have the length and athleticism to cause problems,” he said. “But I was happy to see them playing for each other tonight and making good passes.”

Sierra Hale 002

Damascus senior Sierra Hale helped lead her team to a 58-15 win over Joseph Wednesday, Dec. 21.