From the jump Damascus Christian girls basketball, a program with visions of a deep postseason run, looked poised and in control — a focus for Coach Robert Day, who has been preaching patience and ball movement in the early going of the season.
“They always compete at a high level, and have the length and athleticism to cause problems,” he said. “But I was happy to see them playing for each other tonight and making good passes.”
As freezing temperatures and blistering wind descended over East Multnomah County, it was that willingness to share the ball that led to a hot-scoring Eagles notching an easy 58-15 victory over visiting Joseph Wednesday evening, Dec. 21. It was the first game of a girls and boys double header between the two schools that share the Eagles nickname.
“We executed our gameplan,” Day said with a smile.
For No. 5 Damascus (5-1) freshman guard Lainey Day had a game-high 18 points, with a pair of triples; senior guard Sierra Hale scored 10 points; sophomore guard Ava Mai had nine points; and freshman post Psalm Kirkland added eight points, including six-straight to close out the third.
For Joseph (2-8) senior Molly Curry had a team-high seven points, while junior Abby Orr added five points.
After the first quarter the home Eagles led 20-7, and then in the second made their mark on the contest. Damascus jumped out to a massive lead while holding the visitors to just a single free throw on the front end of a one-and-one with 1:12 left on the clock — marking nearly a 7:30 minutes scoreless. It was a 22-1 scoring differential for the home team in the second quarter, and a 42-8 lead at the break.
Following that knockout punch, Damascus began to cruise. They outscored the visitors 16-7 in the third, allowing the home team to turn to its bench.
“We don’t have a junior varsity team, so often the only touches the girls get are during practice or warmups,” Day said. “It’s great they get this experience in case of injuries or foul trouble, and it builds our future.”
Then at the end of the game something strange happened. With a running clock and Damascus happy to dribble out the clock, neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter. Much of the credit was to the home Eagles defense and Mai, who put on a dribbling clinic to keep possession and drain the clock.
Damascus will next take the court following a holiday break Tuesday, Jan. 3, on the road against St. Stephen’s Academy.