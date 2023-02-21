After what was an ugly first half plagued by momentum crushing fouls, injuries and frustration, Damascus Christian girls basketball seemed to breathe a sigh of relief coming out of halftime.
In a sloppy, low-scoring postseason bout against visiting Falls City/Kings Valley Charter, the Eagles finally began to turn their smothering defense into a flurry of scores. Damascus ripped off a 29-0 run that began in the third and continued into the final frame. The spark plug was sophomore guard Ava Mai, who had been confined to the bench for long stretches of the first half with fouls.
So when she got back onto the court it was with a fury. She scored 11 points during that run. Mai nailed a bank three to get it going, and capped the third quarter with a smooth layup set up by a defensive stand from senior star Sierra Hale, who stopped a 3-1 fastbreak from Falls City with a steal at the rim.
Throughout that stretch every inbound was an adventure for the Mountaineers. Multiple times they had five-second violations, and most possessions ended in an Eagles steal or jump ball as the Eagles swiped and blitzed the visitors.
“Early on we spotted (the Mountaineers) didn’t have a lot of ball handlers,” said Damascus Coach Robert Day. “That is why they call it deny, we didn’t give them much room to operate.”
In the end No. 2 Damascus Christian showed its mettle and depth with a 55-21 win over Falls City Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the opening round of the OSAA 1A Girls Basketball State Tournament.
For Damascus (22-1), representing The Valley 10 League, sophomore guard Ayla Pontius had a game-high 14 points with 4 three-pointers; Mai scored 13 points; freshman Lainey Day added 9 points; and Hale notched 8 points.
For No. 31 Falls City (12-12), of The Casco League, senior wing Cora Watkin had a game-high 14 points.
“Well that was a weird, gritty game,” Coach Day said. “This is playoff basketball, everybody is going to be coming with their best. We need to bring that same intensity the moment we step on the court.”
Much of that “weirdness” came from lingering injuries for the Eagles. The plan was to hold out freshman Lainey Day, who had jammed her finger badly earlier in the week. But in the midst of the first half, those plans changed, in large part after senior post Julia Mitchell twisted her ankle.
“From the beginning (Lainey) wanted to be playing tonight, and I was the one to make her sit,” Coach Day said. “But when Julia went down, we needed her.”
She added a spark of energy headed into halftime, though neither her nor Hale, two premier three-point shooters, ever found the range. And throughout junior post Laelie Rasmussen did well filling in for Mitchell down low. During that impressive run she hauled in multiple offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive.
It was a slow start to the first quarter. The first points were finally scored for Damascus by Mitchell at the 4:40 mark. Then the second quarter became a slog as foul after foul was called against the Eagles. The Mountaineers found themselves in the bonus at the 6 minute mark. As a team more than half of Falls City’s points came at the line, with 13 makes.
“Tonight we got caught a couple times going for those steals, but everyone on this team are competitors at heart,” Coach Day said.
At half it was 26-13 Damascus, but that jaw-dropping run flipped the script, and led to a running clock and emptying of the respective benches in the fourth.