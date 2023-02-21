After what was an ugly first half plagued by momentum crushing fouls, injuries and frustration, Damascus Christian girls basketball seemed to breathe a sigh of relief coming out of halftime.

In a sloppy, low-scoring postseason bout against visiting Falls City/Kings Valley Charter, the Eagles finally began to turn their smothering defense into a flurry of scores. Damascus ripped off a 29-0 run that began in the third and continued into the final frame. The spark plug was sophomore guard Ava Mai, who had been confined to the bench for long stretches of the first half with fouls.