At the start of the second quarter, Estacada girls basketball showed flashes of what happens when the offense is firing on all cylinders.

In a home game against Gladstone, one of the top 4A teams in Oregon, the Rangers strung together a series of scores that threatened a potential comeback. First junior Emerson Bailey nailed back-to-back three pointers, followed by a nifty jumper from senior wing Alyssa Umphress, who backdoor cut behind the defense to free up the look. That run cut the deficit to just four points, but the Gladiators were able to reassert their dominance.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.