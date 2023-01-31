At the start of the second quarter, Estacada girls basketball showed flashes of what happens when the offense is firing on all cylinders.
In a home game against Gladstone, one of the top 4A teams in Oregon, the Rangers strung together a series of scores that threatened a potential comeback. First junior Emerson Bailey nailed back-to-back three pointers, followed by a nifty jumper from senior wing Alyssa Umphress, who backdoor cut behind the defense to free up the look. That run cut the deficit to just four points, but the Gladiators were able to reassert their dominance.
In the end Estacada fell 71-40 against Gladstone Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, in a Tri-Valley Conference contest.
For Estacada (5-11, 0-5 League) Bailey had a game-high 19 points, with five makes from deep; sophomore post Abby Behrman scored nine points; and sophomore point guard Visesia Fakatoufifita added six points.
For No. 2 Gladstone (16-3, 4-1 League) it was a balanced attack, with 10 players all recording points in the win. Sophomore guard Ryme Jaekel had a team-high 15 points; senior guard Hanne Hopkins scored 12 points; senior post Macie Latcu added 10 points; and senior Sam Jedrykowski and sophomore Abbi Prehn both netted eight points.
The Rangers struggled to possess the ball, at times wilting before the full-court pressure from Gladstone, whose length made finding easy passing lanes a chore. Point guard Fakatoufifita, who was able to at times break away from the Gladiators and get Estacada into the halfcourt offense, faced a smothering double-team in the second half that took away that option.
The Rangers did well on defense in the opening quarters, running a zone that dared the Gladiators to shoot from deep. For about 16 minutes that strategy was keeping things close, as Gladstone didn’t find the range right away.
The third quarter had another promising start — a slashing layup from Fakatoufifita — before things finally went off the rails for the Rangers. The Gladiators outscored the home team 25-9 in the frame, led by Jaekel’s seven points and five points from Prehn, who gave a burst off the bench after playing in the preceding junior varsity game.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.