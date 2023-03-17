Four seniors are set to star for an Estacada baseball program seeking a return to glory and the postseason.
The veteran Rangers want to build on last season’s performance, when they were firmly entrenched in the middle of the conference with an 8-8 record in league play, just missing out on a postseason appearance.
“The biggest goal for our team this year is to come out and compete in each individual game at the highest level and earn ourselves a spot in the playoffs,” said Coach Zach Stamm. “Bring back the Estacada baseball pride that has been lost in the last couple years.”
Leading the way are senior third baseman Waylon Riedel, who is also one of the top pitchers in the bullpen; senior Payton Matney, another dominant performer on the mound; senior Cory James, shortstop and a third ace among the pitching crew; senior Riley Hovda, the top outfielder and a dominant leadoff batter; and junior Eli Olson, the starting catcher and a leader on and off the field.
There is also a “ton of potential in our underclassmen at the junior varsity level,” said Stamm, expected several to carve out roles on the varsity field.
“We have a ton of talent in the program and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish this season,” he added.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.