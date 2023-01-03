If Estacada boys basketball Coach Kyle Gilstad could wave a magic wand to erase an ugly first quarter, he would.

In a matchup against powerhouse Stayton, who Gilstad described as a top-five team in the state who will be “hoisting a trophy” by season’s end, the Rangers stumbled out of the blocks. That first quarter was a runaway for the visiting Eagles, with a quick 16-4 lead in which Estacada could nothing going, from uncharacteristic misses to lax defensive rotations.

Cody White

Rangers senior center Cody White scored 14 points.