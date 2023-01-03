If Estacada boys basketball Coach Kyle Gilstad could wave a magic wand to erase an ugly first quarter, he would.
In a matchup against powerhouse Stayton, who Gilstad described as a top-five team in the state who will be “hoisting a trophy” by season’s end, the Rangers stumbled out of the blocks. That first quarter was a runaway for the visiting Eagles, with a quick 16-4 lead in which Estacada could nothing going, from uncharacteristic misses to lax defensive rotations.
“Digging that hole to open the game was tough to get out of,” Gilstad said.
It was a deep hole.
So despite fireworks from Rangers senior guard Benjamin Haefs, who spurred a one-man 12-2 run to close out the first half with a three-point flurry; and inspired bench play from seniors Andrew Turner and Silas Crandell, who kept Estacada afloat through scoring draughts; and ferocious two-way play from snarling senior forward Dominic Nacoste, especially in the fourth quarter with a series of bruising buckets in the pain; it all wasn’t enough.
Estacada lost 61-54 to Stayton Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, in a back-to-back home stand with the girls, who also lost on the night.
“In some ways we see this as a win,” Gilstad said. “They are a talented team, so for us to compete like this early in the season shows us we have the grit to fight through adversity.”
For Estacada (6-4) Haefs had a team-high 17 points (four three-pointers); senior center Cody White scored 14 points; Nacoste netted 13 points; and senior guard Cory James added nine points.
No. 7 Stayton (9-1) was led by a three-headed dragon of seniors — guard Gavin Berning with a game-high 19 points, post Garrett Callsen with 17 points, and guard Jace Aquilar with 14 points (four from deep).
It was at the 3 minute mark in the second quarter when Estacada finally got going. Haefs just had to see one go down.
He scored his first bucket, a free throw, which uncorked a deluge of scoring from the guard. He nailed back-to-back three pointers that got his teammates roaring off the bench, and then notched a third for good measure from the corner.
That lit a spark for the Rangers, who began to play their style.
“We started to execute,” Gilstad said. “Coming into the game we knew we had to control the pace, and not get out and run with them. We are a big team, and we want to use that size to pound it down low.”
The guards began to get the ball into the towering duo of White and Nacoste, and the defense began rotating better to limit Stayton’s chances. In the final three quarters the Rangers outscored the Eagles 50-45, twice cutting the lead to a mere five points. But each time Stayton answered back with scoring of their own, staving off the upset bid.
“We can take this energy into our future games,” Gilstad said.