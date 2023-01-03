To start the third quarter Estacada girls basketball came out with a flurry of plays against visiting Stayton, showcasing the bright future for a young program still seeking an identity.

Out of the break the Rangers netted five unanswered points after a pair of free throws from sophomore Chloe Betts, who battled on the boards all night alongside fellow sophomore Abby Behrman; and a sideways-fading corner three from junior Emerson Bailey, who played with a bounce in her step despite the lopsided score.