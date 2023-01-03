To start the third quarter Estacada girls basketball came out with a flurry of plays against visiting Stayton, showcasing the bright future for a young program still seeking an identity.
Out of the break the Rangers netted five unanswered points after a pair of free throws from sophomore Chloe Betts, who battled on the boards all night alongside fellow sophomore Abby Behrman; and a sideways-fading corner three from junior Emerson Bailey, who played with a bounce in her step despite the lopsided score.
But, as it went all night, a talented Eagles program was able to find a way to score courtesy a talented and young duo of their own in sophomores Kenzi Hollenbeck and Korbyn Schmidt.
The Rangers lost 55-24 to the Eagles Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, in what ended up being a difficult outing at home, with the boys also falling to the visitors in the nightcap.
For Estacada (4-4) Bailey had a team-high 12 points, while Betts and Behrman both added six points.
For Stayton (7-3) forward Hollenbeck had a game-high 21 points; post Schmidt scored 12 points; freshman Mijah Kaaihue had six points; and sophomore Haley Butenschoen added five points.
From the jump the Rangers had trouble finding open looks in the halfcourt against an aggressive Stayton defense, which jumped into the passing lanes and relied on Schmidt to clean up anything in the paint. Estacada scored its first bucket halfway through the opening frame, and by halftime had fallen behind 30-11.