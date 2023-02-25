Cohen Schleich

Estacada's Cohen Schleich battles during the 4A state championships in the semifinals Feb. 24, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Schleich went on to take fourth place at 138 pounds.

 PMG Photo: Austin White

Four Estacada wrestler earned spots and competed at the 2022-23 4A Wrestling State Championships Friday, Feb. 24, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The top performers were in the 138 pound division, where junior Cohen Schleich claimed fourth and senior Tucker Jackson placed sixth after some friendly fire in the consolation. Senior James Durand also claimed sixth at 220 pounds.