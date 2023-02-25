Four Estacada wrestler earned spots and competed at the 2022-23 4A Wrestling State Championships Friday, Feb. 24, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The top performers were in the 138 pound division, where junior Cohen Schleich claimed fourth and senior Tucker Jackson placed sixth after some friendly fire in the consolation. Senior James Durand also claimed sixth at 220 pounds.
Here is how all the Rangers fared:
Nehemiah Gaul, junior, 126 pounds: beat No. 8 Bailey Thompson, sr. Marshfield, Dec 9-6; loss No. 1 Kai Carson, jr. La Grande, Fall 1:18; loss Cole Roy, fresh. Pendleton, Dec 11-9
No. 2 Cohen Schleich, junior, 4th at 138 pounds: beat Vance Nelson, fresh. Pendleton, Fall 3:39; beat Caleb Buffington, soph. Crook County, Dec 7-4; loss No. 3 Treyce Horton, sr. Mazama, Fall 2:50; beat Tucker Jackson, sr. Estacada, Dec 7-0; loss No. 4 Porter Compton, fresh. Philomath, Dec 5-4
No. 5 Tucker Jackson, senior, 6th at 138 pounds: beat John Lemmons, jr. Marshfield, Fall 1:40; loss No. 4 Porter Compton, fresh. Philomath, Dec 9-5; beat Gunnar Olson, sr. Astoria, TB-1 5-3; beat Luke Rosa, fresh. Sweet Home, Dec 10-6; loss No. 2 Cohen Schleich, jr. Estacada, Dec 7-0; loss No. 6 Wyatt Smith, jr. North Bend, Dec 8-1
No. 2 James Durand, senior, 6th at 220 pounds: beat Raul Macias, soph. Ontario, Fall 1:04; loss Matthew McCoy, sr. Henley, Fall 5:56; beat No. 5 Indrani Espinoza, sr. Klamath Union, Inj 2:47; beat Dylan Sharp, soph. Sweet Home, Fall 1:17; loss No. 8 Jesse Wood, sr. Crook County, Fall 2:07; loss No. 3 Jubal Brumble, sr. Crook County, Fall 5:31