After seeing a tenuous lead evaporate over two difficult quarters, Corbett girls basketball seemed poised to stave off Cascade and secure a home win to continue their hot start to the season.

Cardinals junior Ally Schimel scored a team-high 21 points.

Trailing for the first time all night 30 seconds into the fourth after a three-point make from Cougar freshman Olivia Bennett, the Cardinals began to rally thanks to the hustle of senior guard Maddie Lanter and scoring of junior wing Ally Schimel.

Corbett sophomore wing Lilly Schimel scored 11 points in the first half of a loss to Cascade.