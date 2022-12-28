After seeing a tenuous lead evaporate over two difficult quarters, Corbett girls basketball seemed poised to stave off Cascade and secure a home win to continue their hot start to the season.
Trailing for the first time all night 30 seconds into the fourth after a three-point make from Cougar freshman Olivia Bennett, the Cardinals began to rally thanks to the hustle of senior guard Maddie Lanter and scoring of junior wing Ally Schimel.
With 6:35 on the clock Lanter took a charge with her team trailing 42-40. Then after Lanter hauled down an offensive rebound, Schimel fought her way to the free throw line to tie it back up. A few traded buckets later, Schimel stole the ball and was screaming down the lane toward the hoop when she collided with a Cascade defender. In what was a tough call, the officials gave the Corbett star her fifth foul.
Down their number one option, the Cardinals couldn’t keep pace with the late scoring of the Cougars.
“A lot of our offense runs through Ally, so nothing was running quite right when she went out,” said Coach Bill Schimel. “We need to have all five players on the court ready to take on new roles when things like that happen.”
After a back-and-forth contest, Corbett fell 57-49 at home to Cascade Wednesday evening, Dec. 28.
“This is why we have a preseason, it gives us coaches a lot to talk about,” Coach Schimel said with a smile.
For No. 2 Corbett (9-2) Ally Schimel had a team-high 21 points; sophomore wing Lilly Schimel scored 11 points; and junior guard Ella Holwege had 10 points.
For Cascade (4-3), which plays at the 4A level, junior guard Maddie Dustin scored a game-high 29 points (six threes); Bennett had 11 points; and senior post Meah Carley added nine points.
“Credit to them, they were making some deep shots,” Coach Schimel said.
In the first quarter the Schimel sisters put on an offensive show, combining for 16 points, including a perfect 3-3 from the field for Lilly in what could have been nine early points if not for a toe on the line on two deep shots. That led to a 21-12 advantage in a game that felt like it would devolve into a runaway.
But Cascade stayed close, thanks to the scoring heroics of Dustin and a smothering defense that started to limit easy looks for the Cardinals. The visitors had active hands and forced a lot of untimely turnovers that derailed Corbett in the halfcourt. They held the Cardinals to just 10 points in the second, and only 18 total points in the second half.
Corbett was no slouch on the defensive end either. During that rough-shooting second quarter, they also shut things down, holding Cascade to single digits with only nine points of their own. Corbett’s sophomore guard Taylor Donahue took most of the on-ball defensive duties, while the Schimels floated in the paint erasing open looks and swiping at the ball.
“We played really aggressive defense, but it was a bit of a double-edged sword,” Coach Schimel said. “We forced a lot of turnovers, but it got us into foul trouble.”
Ally Schimel had to sit for a large stretch of the third quarter before she ultimately fouled out in the final frame, and a frustrated Donahue also fouled out with about a minute left on the clock.
“We will figure out the best way to move forward in these situations,” Schimel said.