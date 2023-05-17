It was conference championship perfection for a pair of springy Pioneers, as a Sandy high jumping duo set personal records and punched tickets to state during a two-day meet among the region’s best.

Seniors Brooke Womack and Riley Mcvicar won the girls and boys high jump respectively at the Mt. Hood Conference Track & Field Championships, hosted at Barlow High School. The duo are friends, competitive partners, and have been jumping side-by-side since their sophomore year.

Riley Mcvicar

Riley Mcvicar set a personal record of 6-foot-1 in the high jump.
Jacob Stump

Barlow’s Jacob Stump finished second in the boys high jump.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.