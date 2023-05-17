It was conference championship perfection for a pair of springy Pioneers, as a Sandy high jumping duo set personal records and punched tickets to state during a two-day meet among the region’s best.
Seniors Brooke Womack and Riley Mcvicar won the girls and boys high jump respectively at the Mt. Hood Conference Track & Field Championships, hosted at Barlow High School. The duo are friends, competitive partners, and have been jumping side-by-side since their sophomore year.
“We have been jumping together for a long time,” Womack said.
Womack won with a personal best 5-foot-3 jump Tuesday, May 16, soaring past second and third place, Clackamas sophomore Addison Patton and Barlow senior Allie Perez, who both bowed out at 4-foot-10.
“This was the best I felt all year,” Womack said. “I was clearing everything on the first attempt, so it let me sit back and plan for the next height.”
Then Mcvicar followed with his own personal-best winning jump of 6-foot-1 Wednesday, May 17.
“It feels great, I didn’t expect this,” Mcvicar said with a smile and shake of his head.
During the boys competition, Womack was taking it all in and cheering on her teammates.
“I didn’t want to pay, so I wore the hardware,” she said with a laugh, showing off her gold.
That included Sandy freshman Chace Braden in third (5-9 PR) and junior teammate Ryan Hoffman (5-5 PR).
But during the boys event, all eyes were on Mcvicar and Barlow senior Jacob Stump, who settled for second with 5-11. The pair were going jump for jump, and after each clear they embraced and celebrated with one another.
“I was happy for Riley — he was the champion today,” Stump said. “I’m looking forward to jumping with him at the state meet.”
For Stump it marked the middle of a busy sports season — the Bruin also competes in tennis, and is in the middle of the state tournament as part of a duos team.
“I felt really good, I have been dealing with a hamstring strain from a couple weeks ago,” Stump said. “But I didn’t feel that at all today.”
The two Pioneer golds, proudly worn by Womack and Mcvicar, are not only an apparently good way to eschew any entry fees, but also served as the cherry on top of what is an exciting time for the program. There are lots of talented underclassmen on the roster, as well as a stable of skilled middle schoolers who have been systematically beating the senior duo’s records. But neither Womack or Mcvicar have been gatekeepers, instead they have embraced that mentorship role in an effort to inspire and lead the next wave of Pioneers.
“High jump is this very specific event — so it’s good for us to help others learn and get better,” Womack said.
“You just don’t see as many kids out here jumping,” Mcvicar added. “We want to change that.”
Now both will be off to Eugene for the OSAA 6A State Track & Field Championships, held Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at Hayward Field.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.