Gresham baseball and softball are set for an exciting year, as both programs look to build on last season’s success with a pair of rosters overflowing with talent.

Both squads of Gophers are looking to get wins in the first round of playoffs. Gresham baseball nearly pulled off an upset in 2022 as the No. 25 team, losing a 4-3 nail-biter against No. 8 Sherwood; while Gresham softball lost 7-0 against No. 16 South Salem after taking third in Mt. Hood League play.

Laterra Foster-Frison

Gresham sophomore Laterra Foster-Frison stealing home last season.
RJ Alexander

Gresham's RJ Alexander.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.