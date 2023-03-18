Gresham baseball and softball are set for an exciting year, as both programs look to build on last season’s success with a pair of rosters overflowing with talent.
Both squads of Gophers are looking to get wins in the first round of playoffs. Gresham baseball nearly pulled off an upset in 2022 as the No. 25 team, losing a 4-3 nail-biter against No. 8 Sherwood; while Gresham softball lost 7-0 against No. 16 South Salem after taking third in Mt. Hood League play.
“We are still a very young team, but we are coming together to play our best,” said softball Coach Jim Gardenhire.
Leading the way for Gophers softball are a quartet of first-team all-leaguers — junior outfielder Ally Downing, junior first baseman Kendall Gardenhire, sophomore infielder LaTerra Foster-Frison, and sophomore catcher Candice Sakellar. At the helm is a veteran multi-sport senior, infielder Autumn Gaboury Parker, who earned honorable mention recognition last year and is more than capable of doing damage within the circle.
The baseball team similarly has a wealth of talent.
Senior Owen Cummins, shortstop and pitcher, hit .351 average last year with 19 RBIs and 25 Runs. But beyond the numbers is the steady hand of an upperclassman no stranger to big moments.
“He brings great leadership to our program offensively and defensively,” Coach Matt Smallwood said. “Owen has a strong work ethic and is always working to improve.”
Others to watch are a trio of juniors — pitcher and first baseman Casey Julkowski, catcher and third baseman Tucker Snow, and centerfielder and pitcher RJ Alexander, who heads into the season fresh off Gresham boys basketball’s deep playoff run.
“RJ is a solid player who never seems to be nervous or intimidated in any situation,” Smallwood said of his lead-off man.
Like Cummins, Julkowski is a vocal leader for the Gophers who has taken on the brunt of development of younger players, happy to serve as a mentor and inspiration both on and off the field.
“He is a consistent hitter and the ace of our pitching staff,” Smallwood said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.