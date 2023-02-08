After the final whistle blew, Gresham boys basketball’s star senior stopped to brighten the day of one of his youngest fans.
A boy nervously asked for Esyah Pippa-White’s autograph, a request one of the state’s leading scorers was happy to oblige with a smile and gentle conversation.
“I just have fun playing basketball, but I never expect to be asked for an autograph — this is high school,” he said with a laugh. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I don’t take for granted.”
That easy going, open demeanor radiates from Gresham this season, as the Gophers are playing loose and having fun on and off the court. First year head coach Corey Lockhart, on the shortlist for post-season awards, has installed an intense defense and free-flowing offense. And when a player like Pippa-White buys in, the result has been a heap of wins and happy fans of all ages.
“Our coaching staff has taken us a long way,” Pippa-White said. “We have fun together. They let us play with that freedom on the court.”
The latest for the Gophers was a 69-46 dismantling of visiting David Douglas Wednesday, Feb. 8, in a Mt. Hood Conference matchup.
“We shared the ball and played together tonight,” Pippa-White said of beating the Scots. “Our defense was a little sloppy at times, broke down, but we got it together.”
For No. 6 Gresham (15-4, 7-2 League) Pippa-White scored a game-high 21 points; senior guard Scotty Riddle added 15 points; and junior center Nate Gilkey and senior guard Marcus McKinney both netted 12 points.
For David Douglas Scots (8-11, 1-8 League) senior forward Drew Satterthwaite had a team-high 11 points; senior guard Elijah Chadwick scored nine points; and junior guard Cameron VanBuren added six points.
From the jump Gresham trotted out an aggressive, fullcourt defense that frustrated the Scots. The tip of the spear was the duo of junior RJ Alexander and McKinney, who pestered, swiped and threw themselves after loose balls.
To close out the first, Pippa-White finished a buzzer-beating layup to make it 25-14. Not to be outdone, his running mate Riddle notched his own layup at the death to close out a second quarter in which David Douglas outscored the Gophers 11-8. In that second frame fouls had begun to pile up for Gresham, with the Scots in the bonus less than a minute into the period.
But the highlight for Gresham came courtesy towering Gilkey. With three minutes on the clock her rose up for a thunderous one-handed dunk through Satterthwaite, who rose up to unsuccessfully challenge him at the rim. Gilkey later recorded another late in the fourth — a two-hand jam after a sneaky pick-and-roll.
In the third is when Gresham showed its veteran savvy and ripped off a brutal 16-0 scoring run that buried any hopes for a David Douglas upset. For more than five minutes the Gophers stymied the Scots while pouring in bucket after bucket. Seven points came courtesy Pippa-White.
