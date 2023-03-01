As he does after most games, Gresham boys basketball’s star senior point guard lingered on the court after the final whistle.
Esyah Pippa-White is a popular man after games, fielding waves of congratulations, signing autographs and taking photos. When it comes after a homecourt first-round win during the 2022-23 6A Boys Basketball State Championships, it’s all the more special.
“I mean if this doesn’t get you hyped I don’t know what will,” he said, sweeping his arm at his family and fans crowded four-deep around him. “During the games I don’t always hear them because I get too focused — it’s like a silence where I only hear my teammates and coaches.”
“So it’s good to be here with them now,” he added with a smile.
Pippa-White and the No. 5 Gophers had plenty to celebrate after a runaway 72-47 victory over No. 28 Sprague Wednesday evening, March 1.
The three-headed scoring dragon of Pippa-White, senior Scotty Riddle and junior RJ Alexander were electric in front of the home crowd. The trio combined for 49 points, including nine makes from deep.
“We were really excited to have homecourt, it’s just a different energy,” Riddle said. “This is our last year, we want to make every game count.”
For Gresham Alexander had a game-high 19 points; Pippa-White added 16 points and 5 assists; and Riddle scored 14 points.
“Our mindset is to play hard and play together,” said Coach Corey Lockhart. “This group of seniors bring leadership, they have been through the fire.”
For the Olympians senior guard Liam Spencer had a team-high 16 points; junior guard Grayson Long added 7 points; and sophomore guard Braxton Long had 6 points.
Early in the game two key Gophers starters found themselves in foul trouble. Senior Marcus McKinney, who is the tip of the spear for the press defense and an aggressive rebounder, and towering junior center Nate Gilkey, who sets hard screens and throws down thunderous dunks. The fouls are a result of Gresham’s aggressive defensive schemes which sometimes catches players swiping arms. But the two players off the bench gave a spark and didn’t let the Olympians back into the contest.
Seniors Amaeri Johnson and Ulises Gutuerrez-Guzman both put in solid minutes through the middle quarters, with the later scoring 8 points.
“Those guys bring energy every time they check in, they are always ready to go off the bench,” Lockhart said.
The Gophers played with their usual loose energy on offense and lockdown defense, both bolstered by the raucous home crowd.
“We just want to play together and have fun,” Pippa-White said. “We take the shots when we are open. They don’t always go down — I missed a few tonight — but my coaches and teammates told me to keep shooting.”
“We all keep shooting,” he added.
By halftime the lead had ballooned to 41-27, and in the fourth Gresham was able to empty the bench to spread valuable playoff minutes.
The victory was déjà vu for the Gophers faithful. The last time the team hosted a boys basketball game was in 2007, also against Sprague, which they won 47-38.
Next is a second round game against No. 21 Benson, who upset No. 12 Southridge 60-56, Saturday, March 4, at Gresham High. It will be Pippa-White’s final home game.
“This is the last push, it’s time to show everyone who I really am,” he said.