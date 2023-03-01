As he does after most games, Gresham boys basketball’s star senior point guard lingered on the court after the final whistle.

Esyah Pippa-White is a popular man after games, fielding waves of congratulations, signing autographs and taking photos. When it comes after a homecourt first-round win during the 2022-23 6A Boys Basketball State Championships, it’s all the more special.

Esyah Pippa-White 002

Esyah Pippa-White drives against Sprague in the first round of the 6A Boys Basketball State Championships.